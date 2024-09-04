Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A fugitive former mayor from the Philippines accused of ties to Chinese criminal syndicates and money laundering has been arrested in Indonesia after a police chase across four countries.

Philippine authorities pursued Alice Guo since she vanished in July amid an investigation into these activities in her hometown of Bamban.

“This development has been verified by our counterparts in Immigration, who have confirmed that Ms Guo is currently in the custody of the Indonesian Police at Jatanras Mabes Polri,” the Philippines’ Justice Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ms Guo, also known as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping, was wanted by the Philippine Senate for refusing to appear before a congressional investigation into the alleged criminal ties, Reuters reported. Ms Guo, who says she is a natural-born Philippine citizen, has denied the accusations, calling them “malicious”.

She was apprehended near midnight on Tuesday in Tangerang City, Jakarta, Indonesia, authorities in Manilla said.

Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos Jr said her arrest is “a warning to those who attempt to evade justice”.

He wrote on Facebook: “Such is an exercise in futility. The arm of the law is long and it will reach you.” He said the former mayor will be flown into the Philippines on Wednesday itself.

Last month, Philippine law enforcement agencies, including the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), collectively filed multiple money laundering charges against Ms Guo and 35 others with the Department of Justice.

The AMLC alleged that Ms Guo and her associates laundered over 100 million pesos (approximately £1.3m) in illicit proceeds. Ms Guo ran for office as a Philippine citizen but her fingerprints were later allegedly found to match those of a Chinese national, Guo Hua Ping, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s law minister Supratman Andi Agtas said that Ms Guo will be deported, but the time of deportation is still to be determined, according to Reuters.

Ms Guo, who was ousted as mayor of Bamban town in Tarlac province, fled the country in July, travelling to Malaysia and Singapore before arriving in Indonesia in August using her Philippine passport, according to the Philippines anti-crime agency.

A Senate investigation was launched in May after authorities raided a casino in Bamban town in March, revealing what law enforcement described as scams operating from a facility built on land partially owned by the mayor.

Additional reporting with agencies