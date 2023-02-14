For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US has criticised China’s alleged laser attack on a Philippine coast guard ship in the South China Sea and warned it would defend its ally.

“The United States stands with our Philippine allies,” said US state department spokesperson Ned Price, after Manila accused a Chinese coast guard vessel of using a “military-grade laser” on a Filipino supply ship, that temporarily blinded its crew members in the disputed waters.

Manila has alleged that the Chinese vessel on 6 February manoeuvered “dangerously” close, about 137m, to block the Philippine coast guard’s BRP Malapascua patrol vessel from approaching the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas shoal.

Mr Price said China’s “dangerous” operational behaviour “directly threatens” peace and stability in the region. He said Beijing’s actions were an infringement of the freedom of navigation in the South China Sea as guaranteed under international maritime law.

He added that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels or aircraft, including those of the coast guard, in the disputed waters would invoke US mutual defence commitments under a 1951 treaty.

Under the treaty, allies are bound to jump to the defence of a country in case of an external attack.

The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday responded to the Philippines’ allegations by saying the coast guard vessel had trespassed Chinese waters without permission.

The Chinese vessels responded “professionally and with restraint at the site in accordance with China’s law and international law”, the ministry said, without mentioning the alleged use of the lasers. “We urge the Philippines to avoid such actions.”

Beijing has asserted its rights entirely over the South China Sea, leading to flare-ups with the Philippines and other nations around the region. Chinese naval forces have previously been accused of using military-grade lasers to target Australian military aircraft on patrol in the South China Sea and parts of the Pacific.

The Philippines on Tuesday sent a strongly worded diplomatic protest to the Chinese Embassy condemning the “shadowing, harassment, dangerous manoeuvres, directing of military-grade laser, and illegal radio challenges” by the Chinese ship.

“These acts of aggression by China are disturbing and disappointing,” said foreign affairs spokesperson Teresita Daza.

The encounter took place a month after president Ferdinand Marcos Jr and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to manage maritime differences through diplomacy and dialogue in an effort to continue cordial bilateral relations.

Despite the outreach efforts with China, Manila has agreed to resume joint patrols in the sea and allowed Washington access to four more military bases closer to the self-governed island of Taiwan.

In July last year, US secretary of state Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s extended claims in the South China Sea.

Mr Price reiterated Washington’s warnings, adding that the “legally binding decision” underscored that China “has no lawful maritime claims to the Second Thomas Shoal”.