Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tropical storm Nalgae: At least 45 dead as typhoon heads for Manila

Airport services and transport have been severely restricted as authorities in the capital brace for the storm

Stuti Mishra
Saturday 29 October 2022 09:20
Comments
<p>Rescuers retrieve bodies during amid landslides caused by Tropical Storm Nalgae</p>

Rescuers retrieve bodies during amid landslides caused by Tropical Storm Nalgae

(AP)

A severe tropical storm which has killed at least 45 people in the Philippines is now headed for the capital Manila and nearby towns.

Manila’s mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan has ordered the closure of the city’s cemeteries, where millions had been expected to visit during the extended All Saints’ Day weekend, on Saturday.

The tropical storm, which has maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometres per hour and gusts of up to 130 kph, made multiple landfalls in the eastern Philippines and is expected to reach its peak this weekend.

Airport services and transport have been severely restricted as authorities in the capital brace for the storm.

Airlines have cancelled 116 domestic and international flights to and from Manila International Airport, the Philippines’ main gateway. Nearly 7,500 passengers, drivers, and cargo helpers and 107 vessels were stranded in ports, the coast guard said.

Recommended

Residents in the capital’s coastal area were evacuated while classes across all levels were suspended, according to the mayor’s office.

Rescue operations are undergoing in Maguindanao province where the storm has already wreaked havoc since Thursday night.

The Southeast Asian nation’s disaster agency gave a death toll of 72 earlier on Saturday but reduced it to 45 after checking reports from ground staff, including rescue workers searching for 18 missing persons.

Most deaths occurred after people were swept away by rampaging floodwaters and drowned or were hit by debris-filled mudslides. Some areas have recorded their highest-ever daily rainfall.

“We are not discounting the possibility of more casualties,” Cyrus Torrena, provincial administrator of Maguindanao, told DZMM radio station. “But we pray it does not go up significantly.”

Government agencies were giving aid and food packs to affected families, president Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Twitter.

Rescue workers evacuating people from a flooded area in Parang, Maguindanao province

(Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)/AFP)

The coast guard issued pictures of its rescuers, wading in chest-high brownish floodwaters to reach the elderly and children in Maguindanao. Many of the swamped areas had not been flooded for years.

More than 7,000 people were protectively evacuated away from the path of the storm, which was not expected to strengthen into a typhoon after it blew inland, government forecasters and other officials said.

The Philippines sees an average of 20 tropical storms annually. It is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

Recommended

In December, category 5 typhoon Rai ravaged central provinces, leaving 407 dead and more than 1,100 injured.

Additional reporting by agencies

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in