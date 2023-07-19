Thai high court suspends PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat minutes before crucial vote

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Thai high court approved the suspension of Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat from his parliamentary responsibilities on Wednesday.

Thailand’s constitutional court said that the suspension will be in effect until the court reaches a decision on whether he has breached any election laws.

The court’s announcement was made just before an imminent second vote in parliament to determine whether Mr Pita would be confirmed as the prime minister.

In the May general election, Mr Pita’s party emerged as the leading contender and managed to form an eight-party coalition, securing a total of 312 seats in the House of Representatives.

The court’s announcement, however, does not hamper Mr Pita’s nomination and selection as prime minister and that can still proceed, reports said, at least until a final ruling is reached on the matter.

Last week on Wednesday, Thailand’s state Election Commission stated that it has found evidence indicating a violation of election law by Mr Pita. As a result, they referred his case to the constitutional court for a ruling.

On Thursday, Mr Pita failed to secure the required to votes to become the next prime minister.

As the 42-year-old leader of the winning Move Forward Party, Mr Pita stood as the sole candidate nominated on Thursday for the prime minister position. However, he faced an enormous challenge in obtaining the necessary support of over half of the 749-member bicameral parliament.

Local reports said that the possibility of Mr Pita being denied the prime minister’s position has already stirred up discontent among his supporters and pro-democracy activists. They have now called for demonstrations scheduled for Wednesday.

“If it is clear that Move Forward Party truly doesn’t have a chance of forming the government, I’m ready to give a chance to Thailand by letting the party that has the second most votes... to be the one to form the coalition,” Mr Pita said on Saturday in a video address.

Mr Pita also urged supporters to help him on his “missions” and try “every way possible and every method imaginable” to convince senators to back his nomination.

Bangkok Post reported that the court ordered Mr Pita to file his explanation within 15 days of receiving a copy of the ruling.