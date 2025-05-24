Why Filipinos are upset at removal of beloved cat from hiking trail

A feral white cat, often spotted on Philippines’ third-highest mountain peak, has been removed by authorities, sparking a flurry of online protests from the animal’s fans.
Pugal, the cat with distinct orange markings seen on Mount Pulag in northern Philippines, became popular after her photos were shared online by hikers and campers who stopped to play with her.
Photos of Pugal also showed it entering the campsites where hikers often called her the orange tabby of Mount Pugal.
However, the cat was confirmed to have been removed from the area by environmental officials who said the area was a protected landscape due to its rich biodiversity.
Cats are categorised as an invasive species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
“Pugal is now being taken care of by one of our Pulag Protected Area Management Office (PAMO) staff. A veterinarian is being sent to check on the cat,” the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said in a statement on Sunday.
The move came shortly after a local outlet – Cordillera Sun – called the cat “an invasive predator that needs to be removed from the area”.
“Is it cute and adorable? Yes. But it’s also an unwanted predator. It’s an invasive species that hunts down native and endemic wildlife that live within the Mount Pulag Protected Landscape. These include birds, small mammals like cloud rats, and small reptiles,” the outlet wrote.
This has caused the celebrity cat’s followers to condemn the move.
“Lol haha a harmless small animal is a threat now? I think your concerns are misdirected, DENR. There are TONS of problems to focus on,” said a Facebook user on the post by DENR.
Another user commented: “It is deeply disappointing that while animals simply try to enjoy their natural habitats, some tourists continue to damage these ecosystems through careless behaviour and pollution.”
“Environmental expert say cats should not be allowed to roam free in the wild because they pose significant threat to native wildlife and ecosystem. We also cannot be sure that they would be safe from larger wildlife and predators when left on their own. They can be exposed to different kinds of illnesses, or be a carrier of diseases into the wild,” Heidi Marquez-Caguioa, programme director of the Animal Kingdom Foundation, was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post.
Animal welfare organisation Furvent Animal Rescue and Advocacy, located near Mount Pulag, said they have played a role in the cat’s rescue. The cat is now reported to be in good health and will be receiving veterinary check-ups, said Lovely Tuazon, founder of Furvent.
