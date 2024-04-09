Son of actor in court accused of murder on Thailand ‘full moon party’ island

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thailand’s court began a trial Tuesday of the son of Spanish actors accused of killing and dismembering a Colombian surgeon on a popular tourist island.

The charges include one that includes the possibility of the death penalty.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, was indicted by prosecutors in October over the death of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, whose remains were found stuffed in plastic bags at a landfill on Koh Pha Ngan, an island famous for its rave-style “full moon parties.”

Lawyer Juan Gonzalo Ospina Serrano, who represents Arrieta’s family, told reporters at the Koh Samui Provincial Court before the trial that the family trusts Thai prosecutors to deliver justice.

“They are grateful and hope that Thai law is forceful and that the truth can be told,” he said.

Thai police forensic officers investigate a garbage dump site as they search for parts of the body of a Colombian surgeon in Koh Phagnan island, southern Thailand ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The charges against Sancho include premeditated murder, concealment of a body and destruction of other people’s documents. Sancho pleaded not guilty for premeditated murder and destruction of documents but pleaded guilty for hiding the victim’s body.

The charge of premeditated murder carries a possible death penalty. The concealment or damaging of a dead body is punishable by a year in prison.

The trial is opening with statements from witnesses brought in by the plaintiff, said Apichart Srinual, a Thai lawyer who represents Sancho.

When asked whether he is confident about his defense case, Aprichart said “it depends on the evidence,” adding that “there are a lot of witnesses. It depends on what they will say.”

Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, right, father of Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, talks to reporters arrives at Koh Samui ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Sancho was driven to the court in a closed car and was not visible to reporters waiting outside. Sancho’s father, Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, also came to the court but declined comment. Rodolfo Sancho is best known for his roles on Spanish TV, including Isabel, and El ministerio del tiempo.

His son, a chef, was arrested in August after the remains of Arrieta, 44, were discovered at the landfill.

Police said Sancho came in to report a missing person and was subsequently detained.

He later reportedly confessed to killing and dismembering Arrieta and dumping the body parts in the landfill and the sea, though he denied that his action was premeditated, according to police.