A group of around eight people in Myanmar are facing prosecution for using sex dolls to carry out "ritual incantations" in the car park of the Shwedagon pagoda, one of the country’s holiest sites.

The group tried to bring two “lady dolls” into the site in Yangon on Saturday, according to Myanmar's state media.

The security foiled their attempt by preventing them from bringing the dolls into the complex, which reportedly contains strands of Buddha's hair.

The group then left the dolls outside and circumambulated the pagoda before beginning “ritual incantations” in the car park, the ministry of religious affairs said.

"While performing their ritual incantations, security personnel called them for interrogation and rid the pagoda precinct of the dolls,” it said.

Pictures shared online showed the dolls wearing tiaras and traditional attires, while their palms were pressed together in a traditional greeting.

The group will be prosecuted “for defamation of the Buddhist religion”, the religious affairs ministry statement said.

"The staff member who has permitted the ritual incantations without seeking the approval of the Shwedagon Pagoda Board of Trustees will have severe action taken as decided by the departmental enquiry commission."

The sex dolls were reportedly imported by the accused from China at a cost of $2,400 each.

The move was criticised by people online who found it “regretful and hilarious”. “This is very rude acting like this at Shwedagon as it is a holy place,” wrote one user, according to AFP.