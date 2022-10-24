Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Myanmar devotees who used sex dolls to carry out ‘ritual incantations’ at holy site to be prosecuted

Attempt to bring sex dolls inside the complex foiled by security

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Monday 24 October 2022 13:03
Comments
<p>Buddhist devotees visit Shwedagon pagoda to mark the full moon of the Thadingyut festival </p>

Buddhist devotees visit Shwedagon pagoda to mark the full moon of the Thadingyut festival

(AFP via Getty Images)

A group of around eight people in Myanmar are facing prosecution for using sex dolls to carry out "ritual incantations" in the car park of the Shwedagon pagoda, one of the country’s holiest sites.

The group tried to bring two “lady dolls” into the site in Yangon on Saturday, according to Myanmar's state media.

The security foiled their attempt by preventing them from bringing the dolls into the complex, which reportedly contains strands of Buddha's hair.

The group then left the dolls outside and circumambulated the pagoda before beginning “ritual incantations” in the car park, the ministry of religious affairs said.

"While performing their ritual incantations, security personnel called them for interrogation and rid the pagoda precinct of the dolls,” it said.

Recommended

Pictures shared online showed the dolls wearing tiaras and traditional attires, while their palms were pressed together in a traditional greeting.

The group will be prosecuted “for defamation of the Buddhist religion”, the religious affairs ministry statement said.

"The staff member who has permitted the ritual incantations without seeking the approval of the Shwedagon Pagoda Board of Trustees will have severe action taken as decided by the departmental enquiry commission."

The sex dolls were reportedly imported by the accused from China at a cost of $2,400 each.

The move was criticised by people online who found it “regretful and hilarious”. “This is very rude acting like this at Shwedagon as it is a holy place,” wrote one user, according to AFP.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in