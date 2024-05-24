For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

As many as 40 passengers remain in hospital after their Singapore Airlines flight suffered severe turbulence resulting in the death of one Briton.

Six Britons are still fighting for their lives and two crew members who were on board flight SQ321 are still in Bangkok hospitals.

There was a total of 20 passengers in intensive care units in Bangkok on Wednesday evening as investigators arrived in the Thai capital to learn how the turbulence sent the plane into a sudden dive.

“The number of patients in ICU remain the same,” Adinun Kittiratanapaibool, Director of Bangkok’s Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital told reporters, referring to the medical facility’s intensive care unit.

“The meaning of those in ICU are those that need close attention,” he said, and added that currently there were no life-threatening cases.

Of the 40 people on the flight still under treatment, 22 patients have spinal cord injuries and six have brain and skull injuries, he said.

The interior of Singapore Airline flight SQ321 is pictured after an emergency landing at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, 21 May 2024 ( REUTERS )

An update from Singapore Airlines, said: “This includes 46 passengers and two crew members who are in the hospital receiving medical treatment.

“Singapore Airlines is in contact with all the passengers and crew members who are still in Bangkok. “

Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong has been meeting the affected passengers, crew, their family members and loved ones in Bangkok today to “personally offer his support and to understand their concerns”.

Mr Goh Choon Phong said: “The well-being of our passengers and crew members remains our priority. I have given them my personal assurance that we will take care of them during this difficult time. Our staff volunteers are here to provide each passenger with updates and the necessary assistance.

“We have also facilitated the travel of their family members and loved ones to Bangkok and ensured that they are taken care of too.“On behalf of Singapore Airlines, I extend my deepest gratitude to everyone in Singapore, Thailand, and around the world, who have assisted us during this difficult time.”

The interior shows the damage on the flight ( REUTERS )

The incident happened 10 hours into the flight from London Heathrow to Singapore, when the Boeing 777 carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members, dropped 6,000ft in about three minutes.

The dive tossed people around the cabin, with some suffering head injuries from hitting the ceiling.

After regaining control, the captain diverted the plane to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, where medical teams evaluated those aboard and sent more than 80 to hospital.

British man killed in severe turbulence named as Geoffrey Kitchen ( Facebook )

There was also tragedy, with 73-year-old Geoffrey Kitchen dying from a suspected heart attack. Mr Kitchen, from Thornbury near Bristol, was described as “the most wonderful human” by a friend on Wednesday.

Josh Silverstone, from south London, was discharged from hospital after suffering a cut to his eye and a chipped tooth.

The 24-year-old, who was on his way to Bali, said: “I woke up on the floor, I didn’t realise what happened, I must’ve hit my head somewhere. There were people laying out on the floor, they were paralysed.”