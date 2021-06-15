A clowder of Russian Blue cats who flooded an apartment in Singapore — twice — to the shock of their owner has since become an internet sensation for their mischievousness.

A TikTok user from Singapore who goes by the handle @zul_taylor12 posted a video on 9 June of his flooded apartment and said that “It’s not every day [sic] you come across a flooded home caused by your pet cats’ mischievous actions.”

Astonishingly, this wasn’t the first time.

He said: “I’m speechless guys, it’s the second time. Both the same, when I’m sleeping with no one else home.”

It turns out the bunch of his pet cats — all Russian Blue — had on both occasions turned the kitchen tap on, resulting in flooding.

The owner and his cats soon received a barrage of messages from all over.

The viral clip that shows one of his cats frolicking in the water made for some good entertainment for the netizens in the pandemic. He admitted to the local media that he found it “adorable” and even though his apartment was flooded, he couldn’t get mad at his pets.

On the second occasion when the cats flooded his apartment, the owner said he had to take urgent leave from work to clean up the chaos his cats had caused.

In the viral TikTok video, the cats are found congregating around the living room furniture to avoid the floor.

The man, identified in the local media by just his first name Zul, was heard saying: “Don’t play! Look, they’re playing in the water. The one that’s gotta clean this mess is me, luckily my parents aren’t home.”

Asia One said that Zul was still “trying to come to terms with what his cats had put him through.” He is heard saying: “It’s like a swimming pool, y’all go and swim!” as he throws a tennis ball towards his cats.

The following day, the Singapore man posted another video. But this time it wasn’t the kitchen tap that the cats had turned on. This time they had created a mess with kitchen towels instead.

Mr Zul Taylor is heard saying: “I came out of the room and was shocked. Look at what they’re doing. They’re playing with tissue! They’re playing with tissue!”

The internet was amused. One called the cats “Too adorable to even get mad at them.”