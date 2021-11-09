A court in Singapore has halted the execution of Malaysian citizen Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, whose case sparked international outcry after he was convicted of smuggling a small amount of drugs, after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Dharmalingam was due to be hanged on Wednesday morning for the crime of trafficking nearly 42.72 grams of pure heroin in April 2009.

An appeals court heard the case on Tuesday after his lawyers argued that he was not mentally fit, having an IQ of 69.

And while a ruling was not given on the appeal, judges said the hanging should be stayed until further notice on the grounds of “common sense and humanity” after it was revealed that the convict had contracted Covid.

