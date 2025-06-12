Singapore jails flight attendant who filmed colleague in hotel room toilet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A court in Singapore has sentenced a South Korean flight attendant to four weeks in prison for secretly filming a female colleague in a hotel room toilet.

The 37-year-old, identified only as Han, was the chief cabin attendant while the woman was working as his subordinate, Mothership reported.

The accused pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism after he was charged on 11 June.

The man and the survivor were part of the cabin crew of a flight that landed in Singapore during the early hours of 27 April. The crew was provided with accommodation at Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy Hotel in East Coast by their airline.

The woman, after getting into her assigned room with a female colleague, reportedly checked the amenities and the toilet but found nothing suspicious.

She placed a pouch and a face towel on the countertop beside the toilet sink and then invited other crew members for supper in her room. The group, including the accused, arrived at around 2am local time.

The accused brought a mini camera with him with the deliberate purpose of recording the victim while she was in the toilet.

Han entered the toilet with the camera just before 4am local time, turned on the video recording mode before positioning it on the countertop, CNA reported, citing court documents.

The accused then placed the woman's face towel on the camera to conceal the device.

The woman discovered the camera upon picking up the towel to dry her hands after using the toilet. A blue light emitting from the camera indicated it was still in video recording mode, court documents read.

When she asked others in the room about the camera, Han, along with her colleagues, remained silent. "While the victim and the others in the victim’s room had initially agreed to report the matter to the hotel that morning, the victim became increasingly anxious as time passed because of her fear that she had been recorded," the prosecution told the court.

She reported the incident to the hotel staff, who called police at around 5.21am local time.

The entire crew had left Singapore the following day, but Han was later arranged to be interviewed by the police on 16 May. He was arrested upon his return to Singapore that day.

He was found guilty on Wednesday of intentionally or knowingly recording another person doing a private act without their consent.