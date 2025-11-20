Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Singaporean minister said he should have been “more respectful” after his remarks calling Hong Kong’s football players and fans "idiots" sparked outrage.

David Neo, acting minister for culture, community and youth, was caught on camera making disparaging comments about Hong Kong’s players following Singapore's 2-1 win in an Asia Cup qualifying match.

“It was fantastic. You were pressured by them, all the fans were bloody idiots,” he was heard saying during a post-match livestream. “Players also…played like idiots, but you all played like lions.”

The backlash was swift.

Netizens criticised Mr Neo’s remarks for being totally “out of order” for a minister. Replying to an Instagram user, he acknowledged that he “probably should’ve been more respectful".

"The Hong Kong team were really tough and their fans were fully behind them," the minister added, walking back his remarks. “That's something we should respect and let's also get behind our Lions."

Mr Neo later uploaded a clip of his locker-room appearance on his Facebook page, without directly addressing why he had chosen to repeat the message publicly.

For many Hong Kong fans, Mr Neo’s apology did little to quell the frustration as the row overshadowed Singapore’s hard-fought victory.

Singapore made sporting history by defeating Hong Kong to secure a spot in the 2027 Asia Cup tournament in Saudi Arabia. This is the first time they have qualified on merit. Singapore’s sole previous Asia Cup appearance came in 1984 when they automatically qualified as hosts.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam thanked the team for making history as well as “for skilful team play and guts in front of an overwhelming home crowd at the Kai Tak stadium”.

Prime minister Lawrence Wong said on social media: “Tonight our Lions roared! To the players, coaches and the whole team – thank you for your grit, heart and never-say-die spirit. You’ve made Singapore proud and we are with you all the way.”