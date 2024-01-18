Singapore minister charged in extremely rare corruption case

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A minister has been accused of corruption and is now facing at least 27 charges, including obtaining gratification as a public servant, in a rare such case in Singapore.

Transport minister S Iswaran resigned from his position on Tuesday.

He faces allegations of unlawfully accepting benefits exceeding $123,570 (£97,383), including flights, hotel accommodations, and event tickets, as part of an arrangement to promote the business interests of billionaire tycoon Ong Beng Seng.

Mr Iswaran, who played a key role in bringing the Formula One Grand Prix to Singapore, was arrested in July along with the billionaire.

Mr Ong owns the rights to the Singapore Grand Prix and is chairman of race promoter Singapore GP. Mr Iswaran has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He is facing separate accusations of acquiring approximately S$218,000 (£127890) worth of valuable items in his capacity as a minister who was involved with Mr Ong and his company in his role as the chairman of the F1 Steering Committee.

Mr Iswaran is also alleged to have corruptly acquired several tickets for the September 2022 Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix.

His arrest was publicly disclosed on 14 July last year, but at that time, no details were revealed regarding the nature of the investigation.

He was asked to take leave until investigations concluded, while still receiving a monthly salary of S$8,500.

If found guilty of obtaining a valuable thing as a public servant, Mr Iswaran could face a maximum penalty of up to two years in jail, a fine, or both.

If convicted of corruptly obtaining gratification, the potential consequences include a maximum imprisonment term of up to seven years, a fine of up to S$100,000, or both.

In the case of being convicted for obstructing justice, Iswaran may face a maximum sentence of up to seven years in prison, a fine, or both.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday: “I am determined to uphold the integrity of the party and the government, and our reputation for honesty and incorruptibility. Singaporeans expect no less.” He said he will deal with the case “rigorously”.