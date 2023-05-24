For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Swiss watchmaker Swatch said Malaysia confiscated 164 rainbow-coloured watches from its “Pride Collection” following a raid in its outlets across the country.

The company said that the Home Affairs ministry raided 11 malls with Swatch outlets across the country on 13 and 14 May because the watches "bore LGBT connotations".

Malaysia, a predominantly Muslim nation, criminalises same-sex relationships, punishing it with caning under Islamic laws, and 20 years in prison for sodomy under colonial-era civil legislature.

The Pride Collection watches come in six colours, matching those on the gay pride flag, and have two rainbow loops on their straps.

"We strongly contest that our collection of watches using rainbow colours and having a message of peace and love could be harmful to whomever," Swatch Group chief executive Nick Hayek Jr said in a statement.

"On the contrary, Swatch always promotes a positive message of joy in life. This is nothing political.

"We wonder how the regulatory and enforcement division of the Home Ministry will confiscate the many beautiful natural rainbows that are showing up a thousand times a year in the sky of Malaysia," he said.

Items worth $14,000 were seized by authorities, the brand said, and its legal department is looking into the raid and seizure.

“As per instruction from Switzerland HQ, we will still replenish the stock and display them on-shelf,” said Sarah Kok, marketing manager for Swatch Malaysia.

According to the summons notice against one of the outlets of the company, the law enforcement unit of Malaysia’s Home Affairs ministry said “22 Swatch watches with LGBT elements” were seized from one outlet. Gay rights group Jejaka said the action by the government showed "a deeply unsettling level of intolerance".

"It is more than a matter of colourful watches. It’s about respect for diversity, freedom of expression and, most importantly, love," it said in a statement.

Recently, the opposition Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party criticised a scheduled concert in November by Coldplay over the band’s support for the LGBT movement.