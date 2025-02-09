Five Thai hostages return home after 482 days captive by Hamas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s been a long-awaited moment, but some of the last remaining Thai hostages held captive by Hamas are now back on home soil.

Five Thai nationals arrived in Bangkok on Sunday, greeted by their families in an emotional embrace.

The Thai five have been held in war-torn Gaza for over 15 months following Hamas militant groups attacks on Israel on 7 October, 2023.

But Watchara Sriaoun, 33, Pongsak Thaenna, 36, Sathian Suwannakham, 35, Surasak Rumnao, 31, and Bannawat Saethao, 28 had all been released on 30 January after Israel and Hamas have recently agreed a ceasefire of the conflict, leading to a wider prison exchange.

The five have been in Israel recuperating from their ordeal and receiving medical treatment. They began their journey back to Thailand on Saturday evening, having flown from Dubai to Bangkok, with their Emirates EK374 flight landing shortly after 7am Sunday morning.

As the five arrived, escorted by Thailand’s Foreign Minister and government officials, the group emotionally clamped their hands together in prayer, a Buddhist custom, before tearfully opening their arms to their waiting families.

The five had been held in captivity for 482 days.

open image in gallery Released Thai hostages Surasak Rumnao, Sathian Suwannakham, Bannawat Saethao, Watchara Sriaoun, and Pongsak Thaenna ( REUTERS )

Mr Pongsak, one of the five hostages, said it was an overwhelming feeling to be home as he briefly addressed a flurry of reporters at the airport’s arrivals hall.

“Thank you to the ministry’s from getting us back today, without their help we won’t be back today. It is an overwhelming feeling, so thank you very much,” he said.

The five had been working in Israel close to the Gaza border when they were kidnapped by Hamas militants. They were part of a group of 31 foreign nationals who had been taken. Twenty-three of that group have since been released.

open image in gallery Five Thai nationals arrived in Bangkok on Sunday, greeted by their families in an emotional embrace ( REUTERS )

Speaking at the airport on Sunday, Thai Foreign Minister Mr Maris Sangiampongsa, who had travelled to Israel to visit the five shortly after their release, welcomed them home and thanked all those involved in making it possible.

“Today is a very emotional day. It is the most pleasing news to see the Thai nationals return to their homeland. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Labour, all the agencies together and the Prime Minister, we never gave up hope that is today.

“The tears of joy are our encouragement. We thank all the friendly countries that have helped make today happen. Family is the most important. As you can say they are all healthy, but mental health will be the next important thing. We will continue to support,” he said.

Following the press conference, the five agricultural workers and their families quickly left the airport and began the last leg of their journey home in Thailand’s northern regions.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began, dozens of Thais have been killed during the conflict. Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the total is now 46, including two during the October 7 attacks.

One Thai national, Nattapong Pingsa, remains unaccounted for.

open image in gallery Freed Thai farm worker Watchara Sriaoun hugs his mother Wiwwaeo Sriaoun ( AFP via Getty Images )

“We will do our upmost to have the remaining hostage returned to Thailand, as well as the remains of those two who have passed away,” Mr Maris added.

Thousands of Thais live in Israel, most of which are migrants working in the agricultural sector. Prior to the war, there was around 30,000 Thais living in the country.

The first group of Thai workers returned just days after the conflict began, after two flights flew 41 back to Bangkok. Around 7,000 Thais have returned home since then.

But the war hasn’t prevented other Thais from seeking work in Israel. According to officials, there are now more than 38,000 living in the country today. Thai nationals remain the largest group of foreign agricultural labourers in Israel, mainly because of the higher wages they can earn in the country compared to what they in Thailand.