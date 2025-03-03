Thailand considers wall at border with Cambodia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thailand is considering constructing a wall along a section of its border with Cambodia to combat illegal crossings, the government announced on Monday.

This comes amid a growing international campaign to dismantle a vast network of illicit scam operations in Southeast Asia.

These scam centres, often located along Thailand's borders with Myanmar and Cambodia, are responsible for widespread financial fraud. The United Nations has reported that criminal gangs have trafficked hundreds of thousands of people into these operations in recent years.

Over the weekend, Cambodian authorities handed over 119 Thai nationals to Thai police following a raid on a scam compound in Poipet. The raid freed more than 215 people.

While the Thai government is exploring the possibility of a border wall, details remain scarce. Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub confirmed the proposal is under review, stating, "If it is done, how will it be done? What results and how will it solve problems? This is a study." The spokesperson did not specify the proposed length of the wall.

A spokesperson for Cambodia's government declined to comment on the wall proposal. Its foreign ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thailand and Cambodia share a border of 508 miles. The Thai defence ministry has previously proposed a wall to block off a 34 mile natural crossing between Thailand's Sa Kaeo province and Poipet, which at present is only protected by razor wire.

Telecom fraud centres have been operating for years in Southeast Asia, ensnaring people of multiple countries as far away as West Africa.

open image in gallery Chinese actor Wang Xing, right, talks with Thai police officers in Mae Sot district, in Thai-Myanmar border ( AP )

They have faced heightened scrutiny after the rescue in January of Chinese actor, Wang Xing, who was lured to Thailand with the promise of a job before being abducted and taken to a scam centre in Myanmar.

In Myanmar's Myawaddy, more than 7,000 foreigners - mostly from China - are waiting to cross from into Thailand, which is coordinating with embassies to to try to streamline their repatriations.

Hundreds of foreigners pulled out of the compounds are in limbo in squalid conditions in a militia camp in Myanmar and are struggling to secure a route home, according to some detainees, while a top Thai lawmaker last week said the crackdown is insufficient, estimating 300,000 people have been operating in compounds in Myawaddy alone.