Six British men arrested in Thailand over $1.2m investment scam

Thai police have arrested over a dozen foreigners, primarily British and Australian nationals, for their alleged involvement in an online investment fraud.

The scheme reportedly defrauded victims of at least $1.2 million (£885,000).

Jirabhob Bhuridej, head of the police's Central Investigation Bureau, announced the arrests at a press conference in Bangkok, stating that 13 individuals were apprehended during a raid on a rental property in Samut Prakan province, near Bangkok.

The investigation was initiated following a tip-off from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) last year, who alerted Thai authorities to a scam group allegedly headed by an Australian and a Briton.

According to Bhuridej, the group operated from Thailand, targeting victims in Australia and potentially other English-speaking countries. They used online advertisements and phone calls to entice individuals to invest in long-term bonds, promising high returns.

Footage showed the men after being arrested in the rental house that was converted into an office. Papers of alleged scam scripts and workflow were taped to their partitioned desks. There were also whiteboards the police said were used for tracking their progress, and clocks on a wall showing time zones across Australia.

Thai police said they staked out the house for several months and saw the men coming and going at times that coincided with working hours in Australia. They said they confiscated a number of phones, computers and other electronic devices allegedly used for the scam.

open image in gallery View of the interior of a rental house where an online investment fraud targeting Australians was allegedly being run. ( AP )

AFP senior officer Kristie-Lee Cressy said at the Bangkok press conference that at least 14,000 Australians had fallen victim to the scam.

"The group amassed at least 1.9 million (Australian dollars) from Australian victims in just the short time it had been operating. Money that we say was stolen from hard-working Australians and not invested as promised," she said.

"Shutting down this scam centre is a significant win for the communities of Thailand and Australia.

"Australian authorities believe the two leaders of the group had been running scams for many years and operating in several countries, including Indonesia, where they had escaped arrest before being found in Thailand, Mr Jirabhob said.

open image in gallery Clocks with different Australia's time zones are displayed at a rental house where an online investment fraud targeting Australians was allegedly being run. ( AP )

The group of men arrested in Thailand on Monday includes six Britons, five Australians, one Canadian and one South African, officials said.

They said the suspects denied all wrongdoing, saying that they believed they were working legally for a legitimate investment company.

Immigration officials said they entered Thailand with different kinds of visas, including for retirement and education.

Mr Jirabhob said they were initially charged with racketeering and working in Thailand without a permit. He said further investigation could lead to more serious charges, including fraud and involvement in a transnational organised crime.