Fresh fighting erupts between Thailand and Cambodia threatening Trump-brokered truce

A new wave of fighting has erupted between Cambodia and Thailand as airstrikes were launched along the contested border, marking the potential collapse of the Donald Trump-brokered ceasefire just months after the worst conflict in decades.

Thailand’s military confirmed it launched airstrikes on multiple Cambodian military targets after one Thai soldier was killed and four others were injured in a Cambodian attack. Three Cambodian civilians have been seriously injured in the fighting so far, according to a senior provincial official.

Both Thailand and Cambodia accused each other of starting the fresh wave of fighting along their disputed border on Monday morning.

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) said the airstrikes were targeted on “weapon depots, command centers and logistical routes assessed as direct threats”.

“Cambodia had mobilised heavy weaponry, repositioned combat units and prepared fire-support elements – activities that could escalate military operations and pose a threat to the Thai border area,” the RTAF added.

Cambodia launched fire across the Thai border at around 3am local time on Monday, the Thai army said.

Thailand's prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul said his country did not want to see violence but the military was ready to take necessary measures to maintain security and the sovereignty of the country.

Mr Anutin was speaking after hostilities erupted between Thailand and Cambodia at their disputed border.

open image in gallery People rest at a shelter, following fresh military clashes between Thailand and Cambodia along parts of their disputed border, in Buriram province, Thailand ( REUTERS )

However, Cambodia’s ministry of national defence denied the allegations of starting the fighting first, as “false information”.

“Standing on the spirit of respecting all previous agreements and resolving conflicts peacefully according to international law, Cambodia did not retaliate at all during the two assaults and continues to monitor the situation vigilantly and with utmost caution,” it said.

The Cambodian army said Thai forced launched “an attack on the Cambodian forces” at around 504am local time, adding that this attack happened after the “Thai forces engaged in numerous provocative actions for many days”.

Cambodian defence ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata said the Thai military attacked the Cambodian troops first. She said Cambodia did not retaliate during the initial attacks Monday.

"Cambodia urges that Thailand immediately stop all hostile activities that threaten peace and stability in the region," she said.

open image in gallery A woman carries a dog and a mat as she evacuates to a shelter, following fresh military clashes between Thailand and Cambodia along parts of their disputed border ( REUTERS )

Cambodia's influential former prime minister Hun Sen, the longtime former leader and father of current premier Hun Manet, said in a Facebook post, “The red line for responding has already been set. I urge commanders at all levels to educate all officers and soldiers accordingly.”

Three civilians in the Cambodian border province of Oddar Meanchey were seriously injured, a provincial official said on Monday, without providing more details.

Thailand and Cambodia have evacuated their civilians from the border settlements after the fresh breakout of fighting.

Thailand said about 70 per cent of Thai civilians have been removed from the border areas. It said one civilian died during the evacuation process, but it was due to a “pre-existing medical condition”.

open image in gallery People rest at a shelter, following fresh military clashes between Thailand and Cambodia along parts of their disputed border, in Buriram province ( REUTERS )

It marks the potential resumption of border hostilities that began in July. The five days of intense fighting between the two armies killed 48 people and an estimated 300,000 temporarily displaced. The two countries exchanged rockets and heavy artillery fire after they accused each other starting the fighting.

Hostilities ended after a ceasefire deal brokered by Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim and Mr Trump, who also witnessed the signing of an expanded peace agreement between the two countries in Kuala Lumpur in October.

The two countries, however, have a long history of enmity dating back to centuries. Their modern territorial claims stem largely from a 1907 map drawn when Cambodia was under French colonial rule, which Thailand has argued is inaccurate.

The International Court of Justice in 1962 awarded sovereignty to Cambodia over an area that included the 1,000-year-old Preah Vihear temple, which still rankles many Thais.