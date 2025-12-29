China takes lead in Thailand-Cambodia peace push after deadly border fighting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China seems to have stepped into the role of lead mediator as Thailand and Cambodia move to rebuild ties and entrench a fragile ceasefire following weeks of deadly clashes along their disputed border.

Beijing said in a statement on Monday that the rival Southeast Asian neighbours had agreed to gradually “consolidate the ceasefire” following talks in southwestern China.

Thailand and Cambodia halted weeks of intense fighting on Saturday with a second ceasefire since late October. The renewed clashes had left at least 101 people dead and forced more than half a million people to flee their homes.

In a sign of Beijing’s growing diplomatic influence in the region, the foreign ministers of Thailand and Cambodia travelled to Yunnan province for trilateral talks with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi over Sunday and Monday. Defence officials from both sides also participated.

Mr Wang described the ceasefire as “hard-won” and cautioned against allowing the situation to deteriorate again. He urged the governments not to abandon the truce deal midway or permit a renewed outbreak of violence.

“Discussions between the three parties were beneficial and constructive, and an important consensus was reached,” Mr Wang said in a statement released by the foreign ministry, which made no reference to Asean’s earlier role in brokering talks.

The Chinese foreign minister said the rival parties must “look forward and move forward”.

“China is ready to provide humanitarian assistance immediately for livelihood needs of the displaced people in the affected border areas,” the statement said.

A joint communique, released by China’s state news agency Xinhua, said Thailand and Cambodia would “rebuild political mutual trust, achieve a turnaround in relations, and maintain regional peace”.

The renewed clashes erupted earlier this month after the collapse of a previous truce that had been negotiated on the sidelines of the Asean summit in Kuala Lumpur, with the involvement of US president Donald Trump and Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim.

This time, however, China is positioned at the centre of the diplomatic process. “The implementation of the ceasefire agreement requires continued communication and consultation, and the restoration of bilateral relations must also proceed gradually,” Mr Wang said on Monday.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi shakes hands with Thailand’s Sihasak Phuangketkeow in Yuxi, Yunnan province, on 28 December 2025 ( REUTERS )

According to Mr Wang, Thai and Cambodian diplomats and defence officials held multiple bilateral meetings during the Yunnan talks, demonstrating a “positive and open attitude”.

Cambodian foreign minister Prak Sokhonn expressed confidence that the truce would endure and offer space for repairing relations, saying that it would enable both sides to resume previously agreed mechanisms to resolve disputes.

Thai foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow also voiced hope for lasting peace with neighbouring countries.

The Thai foreign ministry later said China had volunteered to act as a platform for peace efforts, with Bangkok reiterating that improvements in ties should occur “on a step-by-step basis”.

“The Thai side will consider the release of 18 soldiers after the 72-hour ceasefire observation period and requests that Cambodia facilitate the return of Thais along the border,” the ministry said.

The ceasefire agreement commits both sides to honour international bans on landmines – a key Thai concern – and provides for the repatriation of Cambodian soldiers captured earlier this year.

On Monday, Cambodian prime minister Hun Manet issued a statement to all troops along the border. “Even though we can still fight,” he said, “as a small country, we still have nothing to gain from prolonging the fighting for a long time”.