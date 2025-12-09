Thousands forced to flee their homes as Cambodia vows fierce fight against Thailand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cambodia’s powerful Senate President, Hun Sen, has vowed a "fierce fight" against Thailand, as a second day of widespread renewed combat forced tens of thousands to flee their border homes on Tuesday.

The renewed hostilities, sparked by a skirmish on Sunday night that killed one Thai soldier, have erupted despite a ceasefire agreed in July.

That earlier five-day conflict, stemming from competing territorial claims, claimed dozens of civilian and military lives on both sides and led to the evacuation of over 100,000 people.

Both sides vow to keep fighting

Cambodia has escalated its border conflict with Thailand, with leader Hun Sen claiming his forces began returning fire overnight after initially holding back on Monday.

Mr Sen outlined a strategy to "weaken and destroy enemy forces through counterattacks" by concentrating on areas of Thai advancement.

open image in gallery Thai residents who fled homes following clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers rest at an evacuation center in Buriram province, Thailand ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Thailand's army, meanwhile, reported that Cambodian artillery struck a village in Sa Kaeo province early on Tuesday, though no casualties were sustained.

Thailand says that Cambodian forces also fired at its troops Sunday and Monday, as each side blames the other for firing the first shots.

“Cambodia wants peace, but Cambodia is forced to fight back to defend its territory,” Hun Sen said. Hun Sen was Cambodia’s long-serving prime minister until 2023, when he was succeeded by his son Hun Manet, but is still widely seen as the country’s de facto leader.

Cambodia’s military announced Tuesday that the new fighting had killed seven civilians and wounded 20. A spokesperson for the Thai military announced Tuesday that one solder had been killed and 29 wounded in the new fighting.

Speaking at a news conference, Thai Rear Adm. Surasant Kongsiri said the navy was strengthening its position in eastern Thailand near the border with Cambodia.

Thailand on Monday carried out airstrikes along the frontier, which it said were a defensive action targeting military installations. Surasant said such operation would continue “until attacks stop.”

Villagers on both sides flee to safety

A separate statement from Thailand's 2nd Army Region, situated along the border, said almost 500 temporary shelters have been set up in four border provinces, accommodating 125,838 people. Additional refugees from the fighting are expected to stay with relatives in safe areas.

It said Cambodia attacked Thai positions with rocket and drone attacks.

Cambodia said people fled villages near the border.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Monday in a televised speech that military operations would be carried out as necessary to defend the country and protect public safety.

“Thailand has never wished for violence. I’d like to reiterate that Thailand has never initiated a fight or an invasion, but will never tolerate a violation of its sovereignty,” he said.

The two nations have a history of ill will

Thailand and Cambodia have a history of enmity over centuries and experience periodic tensions along their land border of more than 800 kilometers (500 miles).

open image in gallery Local people take refuge in Prey Chamkar Ta Doak market in Banteay Meanchey province in Cambodia ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The ceasefire that was agreed to end July’s fighting was brokered by Malaysia and pushed through by pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened to withhold trade privileges from the two nations unless they agreed to it.

A more detailed agreement signed in October called for removing heavy weapons and equipment from the border; desisting from disseminating false information, accusations, and harmful rhetoric; implementing measures to restore mutual trust and full diplomatic relations; and coordinating operations to remove land mines.

None of these actions appear to have been implemented in full or in good faith by either side. After the ceasefire, both nations continued to fight a bitter propaganda war using disinformation, alongside minor outbreaks of cross-border violence.

Prisoners and land mines have been sticky issues

A major Cambodian complaint has been that Thailand continues to hold 18 prisoners taken prisoner when the ceasefire became active. Thailand accuses Cambodia of laying new land mines in the areas under dispute, in several cases maiming Thai soldiers. Cambodia says the mines are left over from decades of civil war that ended in 1999.

The mines issue caused Thailand to declare earlier this month that it was indefinitely pausing implementation of the details of the ceasefire until Cambodia apologized for the

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern over the new fighting, especially the use of air strikes and heavy weapons, and called on the warring parties to recommit to the ceasefire.