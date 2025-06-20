Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thai prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has publicly apologised after a leaked call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen sparked a political crisis that threatened to collapse her government.

Ms Paetongtarn has been under mounting pressure to resign since her 17-minute private call with Mr Hun Sen was leaked earlier this week.

In the call, she appeared to blame Thailand’s military for escalating border tensions with Cambodia and used a conciliatory tone, including referring to Mr Hun Sen as “uncle”.

The call came after a border dispute escalated into an armed clash on 28 May in a small piece of “no man's land” claimed by both countries. The clash resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.

The call, leaked after the former Cambodian leader reportedly distributed it to some 80 politicians, outraged nationalists in Thailand and led to the Bhumjaithai party, Ms Paetongtarn’s largest coalition partner, quitting the government and bringing it near collapse.

“I would like to apologise for the leaked audio of my conversation with a Cambodian leader which has caused public resentment,” Ms Paetongtarn said on Thursday.

Mr Hun Sen, on his part, had taken to Facebook on Wednesday to share the entire phone conversation “to avoid any misunderstanding or misrepresentation in official matters”.

Ms Paetongtarn explained that the call to Mr Hun Sen was made from her personal phone and she had no knowledge it was being recorded or would be made public. She said her government remained fully committed to supporting the Thai military.

Ms Paetongtarn defended her “sympathetic remarks and softer tone” during the call as part of a negotiation strategy to ease border tensions. “It was just a negotiation technique. I was conducting myself with the purpose of maintaining peace and our sovereignty,” she said.

“It’s clear now that his true desire is to win popularity in his country without caring about the impact on bilateral relations,” she added, referring to the former Cambodian leader.

Ms Paetongtarn said that she would no longer engage in a private talk with Mr Hun Sen as she couldn’t trust him. “It’s now clear that all he cares about is his popularity in the country, without considering impacts on relations with other countries,” she said.