Thailand’s PM vows to keep fighting Cambodia hours after Trump’s ceasefire claim

Thailand's leader vowed to keep fighting on the disputed border with Cambodia as fighter jets struck targets on Saturday, hours after US president Donald Trump said he had brokered a ceasefire.

Prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul posted on Facebook that the Southeast Asian nation would "continue to perform military actions until we feel no more harm and threats to our land and people".

Mr Trump, who brokered a ceasefire in the long-running border dispute in October, spoke to Mr Anutin and Cambodian premier Hun Manet on Friday, and said they had agreed to "cease all shooting".

Neither of them mentioned any agreement in statements after their calls with Mr Trump, and Mr Anutin said there was no ceasefire. "I want to make it clear. Our actions this morning already spoke," Mr Anutin said.

open image in gallery Village security volunteers and resident run into shelter while the blasts sounded too close in Buriram province, Thailand, Friday, 12 Dec 2025, following renewed border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the continued fighting. Mr Hun, in a statement on Saturday on Facebook, said Cambodia continues to seek a peaceful resolution of disputes in line with the October agreement.

Since Monday, Cambodia and Thailand have been exchanging heavy-weapons fire at multiple points along the 817km (508-mile) border, in some of the heaviest fighting since the five-day clash in July.

Mr Trump halted that fighting, the worst in recent memory, with calls to both leaders. Mr Trump, who has repeatedly said he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, has been keen to intervene again to rescue the truce.

Thailand suspended it last month after a Thai soldier was maimed by a landmine, one of many that Bangkok says were newly laid by Cambodia. Cambodia, which nominated Mr Trump for the peace prize in August, rejects the landmine allegations. On Saturday, a Thai Defence Ministry spokesman, Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, told a press conference that clashes had taken place across seven border provinces and Cambodia had fired heavy weapons, "making it necessary for Thailand to retaliate".

open image in gallery A woman plays with a dog as she takes refuge at Chonkal district in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia Thursday, 11 Dec 2025, after fleeing from home following a fighting between Thailand and Cambodia over territorial claims ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Cambodia's Information Ministry said Thai forces had struck bridges and buildings overnight and fired artillery from a naval vessel.

Mr Anutin dismissed comments by Mr Trump that a "roadside bomb" that wounded Thai soldiers was accidental, saying the incident was "definitely not a roadside accident".

Mr Hun said he had asked the US and Malaysia, which has been a mediator in peace talks, to use their intelligence gathering capabilities to "verify which side fired first" in the latest round of fighting.