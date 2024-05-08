Thailand makes shock U-turn on cannabis laws

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Thailand has made a U-turn on its laws on cannabis, just two years after announcing them.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Wednesday that cannabis would be re-listed as a narcotic by end of 2024, in a stunning U-turn for the country two years after it became the first in the region to decriminalise its recreational use.

“I want the health ministry to amend the rules and re-list cannabis as a narcotic,” Srettha said on social media platform X. “The ministry should quickly issue a rule to allow its usage for health and medical purposes only.”

Srettha, a property mogul, has voiced his opposition to the recreational use of cannabis since taking office last year, arguing it could exacerbate existing drug abuse problems in Thailand.

Cannabis was decriminalized for medical use in 2018 and recreational use in 2022 under a previous government, leading to rapid growth of small businesses selling cannabis products, which now number in the tens of thousands.

Critics have complained policies were changed in a haphazard way, with widespread confusion about how to regulate its sale and use, for which there are no laws, only ministerial rules.

Founder of Highland cafe Rattapon Sanrak prepares flower bud of marijuana for customers at his shop in Bangkok, Thailand ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

On Sunday, Srettha’s government, which took office less than a year ago, announced its first Cabinet shuffle.

Thailand’s foreign minister abruptly resigned in dissatisfaction over the reshuffle that removed him as one of the country’s deputy prime ministers.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirmed the report of the resignation of Parnpree Bahiddha-Nugara, saying that he respected the decision, and that he has already started looking for a replacement.

Srettha said it was normal that some people would be upset by the reshuffle, adding that he already sent a message to Parnpree, apologizing and thanking him for his work.

“For his work that has been in the good interest of the country, I believe that the new minister will continue these good efforts,” he said, but did not say when the next appointee would take up the post.

Shortly afterwards, the media circulated a document said to be a letter of resignation from Parnpree, dated Sunday, indicating his dissatisfaction that he was removed from the position of deputy prime minister and only remained foreign minister.