Thailand is planning to tighten its cannabis laws following a surge in alleged smuggling attempts by tourists, officials announced Wednesday.

The move comes amid growing public concern over the accessibility of the drug, particularly to children, since its decriminalisation in 2022.

Thailand made history in 2022 by becoming the first Asian nation to decriminalise cannabis, a decision that initially boosted tourism and agriculture, leading to a proliferation of cannabis shops across the country.

However, the landmark legislation has faced increasing criticism, with accusations of under-regulation fueling addiction and underage use.

While the ruling Pheu Thai Party has pledged to recriminalise cannabis, it faces opposition from its coalition partner, a supporter of decriminalisation.

Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin revealed plans to introduce stricter regulations on cannabis sales in the coming weeks. These measures could include requiring purchasers to present prescriptions.

Mr Thepsutin said that taking cannabis out of Thailand without official authorisation is already illegal. Airport authorities have intensified inspections to combat smuggling, reporting that most intercepted cannabis is carried by foreign nationals, predominantly British and Indian citizens.

open image in gallery Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin revealed plans to introduce stricter regulations on cannabis sales in the coming weeks - much to the concern of some residents ( AP )

Last week, two young British women were arrested in Georgia and Sri Lanka for alleged attempts to smuggle cannabis after they flew there from Thailand, according to the British media.

Britain's government said a joint operation with Thailand in February resulted in more than two tons of cannabis seized from air passengers. It said that since July last year, more than 50 British nationals had been arrested in Thailand for attempting to smuggle cannabis.

It also said there was a dramatic increase in the amount of cannabis sent to the UK from Thailand by post since the decriminalisation in 2022.

In March, immigration authorities and police said 22 suitcases filled with a total of 375 kilograms of cannabis were seized, and 13 foreigners, most of them British, were arrested at the international airport on the Samui Island.

Thai officials said the suspects were hired to travel to Thailand as tourists, then traveled to Samui, a popular tourist destination, where they would wait at the arranged accommodation to receive the suitcases with cannabis.

They would then be instructed to travel from Samui to Singapore, and then from Singapore back to the UK, where they would be paid 2,000 pounds ($2,682) upon completing the job.