Thai police arrest woman suspected of killing 12 of her friends using cyanide

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Thailand’s police have arrested a woman suspected of killing 12 of her friends and acquaintances using cyanide.

Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, 32, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder over the deaths which happened over the span of several years.

She came under suspicion following the death of her friend Siriporn Khanwong, 32, who collapsed during a trip with her to the western Thai province of Ratchaburi on 14 April.

The two took part in a Buddhist protection ritual at a river and Siriporn died on the riverbank after collapsing, police said.

Autopsy results detected traces of cyanide in her body and the cause of death was found as heart failure, police said.

Police said phone, money and bags were also missing from the deceased woman and they found a bottle of cyanide in Ms Sararat’s possession during her arrest, according to Thailand’s The Nation.

Following inquiries, police said she is believed to have killed other 11 people, including her ex-boyfriend, who suffered similar deaths.

Investigators and forensic authorities are investigating other deaths to find evidence and a definite connection with Ms Sararat, police major-general Montri Theskhan, chief of the Crime Suppression Division, said on Wednesday.

“If the evidence shows she has committed other murders, then the suspect will fit the description of a serial killer,” Maj-General Montri added.

People familiar with the investigation told the Thai newspaper that police have compiled a list of 12 people who suffered similar unusual deaths and could be linked to Ms Sararat.

They were aged between 33 to 44.

Police said the victims include her former partner and two female police officers but did not identify the victims.

Ms Sararat’s lawyer has said she denied all charges. They said Ms Sararat, who is pregnant, has suffered stress while under police custody for several hours.

Police said the murders may have been motivated by financial reasons.

In one of the most serious killing cases, which also inspired a Netflix docuseries The Serpent. Charles Sobhraj was convicted and linked to at least 20 murders in Thailand in which victims were drugged, beaten, looted and even burnt. He walked free in December last year after completing his sentence in Nepal for murdering two backpackers.