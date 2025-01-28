Thai princess adopts dog that went viral for mourning dead owner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A dog that went viral in Thailand for its enduring loyalty to its late owner has been adopted by one of the country’s princesses.

Princess Siribha Chudabhorn, a niece of Thailand’s current king Maha Vajiralongkorn, said she had adopted Moo Daeng, a dog who became famous after his former owner, a homeless man outside a 7-Eleven convenience store, died in November 2024 in the Mueang district of Nakhon Ratchasima province in Thailand’s northeast.

The dog continued to lie in their regular spot and waited for its deceased owner to return, earning comparisons to the story of Hachiko – a faithful dog who waited for nine years for his owner to return home from work at Shibuya Metro station in Tokyo.

Moo Daeng’s photos went viral on social media in January as the owners and staff of the convenience store said they were looking after the dog by feeding it, giving it blankets and a stuffed toy to keep him company. He was nicknamed “Hachiko of Korat” after the neighbourhood he lived in.

Last week, the princess took to her official Facebook page and said: “To all of Moo Daeng’s fans, I want to bring you up to speed so you don’t have to worry, feel anxious or have unanswered questions after all the recent drama,” reported Khaosod English, a Thai news outlet.

The dog adopted by Princess Siribha Chudabhorn ( Facebook/Siribha Fund )

The princess said she learnt about the dog through a video where the community came together to raise money for the dog’s medical treatment as she detailed his mental health troubles.

“All my dogs have experienced trauma, whether through abuse, abandonment or injury. But in Moo Daeng’s case, it’s severe depression,” she said, adding that the dog suffers from a major depressive syndrome caused by the sudden loss of a loved one.

“It is a condition that the mind cannot cope with,” the princess said, adding that she has been living with a similar condition for almost a decade.

She added: “I want to make everyone realize that this mental health condition, if not understood, can cause irreparable damage to Moo Daeng, both mentally and physically. While humans are able to hide their pain and appear normal on the outside, dogs are pure. They show exactly how they feel.”

Announcing that she does not intend to create any distance between her new pet and his followers, Ms Chudabhorn said she will post for photos if people request and that she will bring Moo Daeng in person if she visits Korat.

Ms Chudabhorn said she had sought permission from the 7-Eleven store where the dog had been living, as well as the local authorities, before adopting him, and that he had been taken to Kasetsart University Veterinary Hospital to undergo health checks, quarantine and acclimatisation.

He will move permanently to the princess’s royal residence in Chiang Mai after completing the hospital visit and medical check up, she said.