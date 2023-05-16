Who will form the government in Thailand after junta defeat?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After its resounding victory in Sunday’s general election, Thailand’s Move Forward party vowed to form the next government but faced the uphill task of ensuring that its leader Pita Limjaroenrat became the next prime minister.

On Monday, the opposition staged a stunning victory in the country to vote out the military-backed government of incumbent prime minister and ex-general Prayuth Chan-o-cha, who led a 2014 coup to install the junta that has led the country for the past nine years.

On Monday, with almost all votes counted, Move Forward captured 151 of parliament’s 500 seats, ahead of major opposition party Pheu Thai on 141 seats.

The next prime minister will be chosen by a vote set for July that includes all the House lawmakers plus the 250-seat military-appointed Senate, whose members share the establishment’s conservative policies.

The winner must attain at least 376 of their combined 750 seats.

Mr Pita is in the process of forming a coalition government with Pheu Thai and some smaller parties, which could amass a bloc of 310 votes in parliament, reported Thai PBS.

He needs 376 votes to become prime minister.

This implies that he also needs 66 military-appointed senators to vote for him.

However, military appointed senators have said that their stance against Mr Pita is because of his anti-establishment position, declared publicly before the election, the outlet reported.

Both Move Forward and Pheu Thai had centred their election campaigns around reforming the military and the monarchy.

However, Move Forward took a more radical and outspoken stance towards these reforms in an appeal to younger voters pushing for change.

The position of House speaker will have to be from Move Forward as it had won the most parliamentary seats, party’s secretary general Chaithawat Tulathon said.

He added that Mr Pita entrusted him with the task of coordinating efforts with other coalition parties in order to form a coalition government.

However, Mr Pita’s pledge to amend the monarchy laws which criminalises insulting or defaming the king, queen, heir apparent or regent with up to 15 years in jail may not sit well with senators, given their royalist leanings, reported The Strait Times.

In such a scenario senators may then choose to support Mr Prayut.

The report said that UTN can install Mr Prayut as the leader of a minority government if the party manages to muster 90 votes.

In addition, Mr Pita is also slated to face a probe by the election commission on a complaint filed by conservative politician Ruangkrai Leekitwattana.

The Palang Pracharath Party member has alleged that Mr Pita illegally owns shares in a now-defunct media company. The Move Forward leader has on the other hand claimed that he owns the shares only as an executor of his late father’s will.

If the probe finds him guilty he could be disqualified as MP.

The election commission is expected to take up to two months to complete its investigation.

In addition, the Move Forward party also faced the prospect of dissolution.

In the past, the commission and the courts have used their authority to disqualify opposition parties.

The Pheu Thai’s two earlier forms, the Thai Rak Thai Party and People’s Power Party, were dissolved over electoral fraud after their election victories, the Strait Times reported.

Move Forward's predecessor, the Future Forward Party, was dissolved in 2020 over a loan that its leader gave to the party, which was deemed illegal by a court.