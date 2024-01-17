At least 20 dead in explosion at fireworks factory in central Thailand
Visuals show huge pillar of black smoke rising in air
At least 20 people have been killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand, police said on Wednesday.
The explosion was reported at a factory in Suphan Buri, about 120km (74.56 miles) north of Bangkok, at around 3.30pm, according to ThaiPBS.
Around seven people were injured in the mishap and taken to a hospital at Chao Phraya Yommarat in the province.
The fire has been controlled and workers were trying to confirm the exact number of casualties, said Kritsada Manee-In with the Samerkun Suphan Buri Rescue Foundation.
Visuals showed a huge pillar of black smoke rising in the air after the fire was doused.
