Devastating explosion in fireworks warehouse kills 12 and injures 121 in Thailand

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A devastating explosion at an unauthorised warehouse in Thailand has claimed 12 lives and left over 100 people injured.

The incident occurred on Saturday at the Muno market in Su-ngai Kolok district, situated in the southern province of Narathiwat, which shares its border with Malaysia.

Authorities had earlier said the death toll was 10, but on Sunday, it was revised at 12.

“There are 10 deaths plus the remains of two unidentified persons, which were sent for DNA checks,” Narathiwat’s governor Sanan Phongaksorn said. “But there should be no more deaths.”

He said 121 people were left injured, with two severely injured, while 111 were discharged from hospital.

More than 200 houses surrounding the warehouse were damaged by the explosion, affecting 365 people. Some 19 people were still staying at a shelter as several families have moved to their relatives’ houses, Mr Sanan said.

Many of the houses and other buildings had collapsed roofs and walls after the explosion.

Thai Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel examine the site of an explosion at a firework warehouse in Narathiwat province (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Videos on social media show a huge plume of smoke over the area and many damaged structures, cars and motorbikes, as well as streets covered with debris.

Police were investigating the cause of the incident, he said, with initial reports suggesting a welding error at the warehouse.

“The fire is under control and police will investigate the cause thoroughly again,” he said.

People speak on their phones in front of a house damaged by an explosion at a firework warehouse in Narathiwat province southern Thailand (AP)

He told public broadcaster Thai PBS that the explosion was likely triggered by construction work taking place in the warehouse, with sparks from metal welding causing the fireworks stored inside to catch fire and explode.

Seksan Taesen, an eyewitness who lives 330ft away from the market, told AFP news agency he heard a “loud, thunderous noise and my whole house shook”.

“Then I saw my roof was wide open. I looked outside and I saw house collapsing and people lying on the ground everywhere. It was chaos.”

Additional reporting by agencies