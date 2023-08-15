For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thailand’s election-winning Move Forward party has announced its refusal to back the candidate proposed by former alliance partner Pheu Thai in the upcoming parliamentary vote for the next prime minister.

The decision has thrown a wrench into the efforts of populists Pheu Thai to garner sufficient support for its nominee, exacerbating the ongoing political deadlock in Thailand which remains without a prime minister three months after the general election.

Move Forward, which won the most votes and holds the largest number of seats in parliament, has denied its support second-placed Pheu Thai's candidate, Srettha Thavisin, a business tycoon with no political experience, stating that his selection would be a distortion of the election outcome and against the will of the people.

Move Forward’s lawmakers were unanimous in opposing the decision, its secretary general Chaithawat Tulathon told a news conference announcing the decision.

“The formation of government now is not reflective of the people’s voice and distorts the will of the people in the elections,” Mr Chaithawat said.

“It is clear senators and other parties want to shut Move Forward down.”

The progressive Move Forward was the surprise winner of the 14 May general election, closely followed by Pheu Thai, after the two trounced conservative parties in a resounding rejection of nine years of government led or backed by the military.

However, the alliance between them collapsed after the bicameral parliament – which includes a senate of 250 junta appointees thanks to a 2017 constitution drafted by the military leadership – blocked the appointment of Move Forward’s leader Pita Limjaroenrat as prime minister.

But despite having severed their partnership earlier this month, Pheu Thai had sought the support of Move Forward to secure the nomination of the former real estate tycoon and political newcomer as the country's premier.

The impasse between the two parties has left Thailand in a state of political limbo, with the country operating under a caretaker government for the past five months.

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said he expected a prime ministerial vote between 18-22 August and he was confident Mr Srettha could still prevail without Move Forward’s support.

“We respect Move Forward’s decision and we are able to work with all parties,” he said.

However, to succeed, he will need support from more than half of the joint lower and upper houses, an outcome that remains far from certain.

Additional reporting by agencies