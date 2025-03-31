What you need to know about the deadly earthquake that hit Myanmar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Mandalay, Myanmar, early Friday, sending tremors as far as Bangkok, some 800 miles (1,300 kilometers) away.

The quake caused widespread devastation in two Myanmar cities, with rescue crews in the capital, Naypyidaw, pictured pulling survivors from the wreckage of collapsed buildings. In Bangkok, authorities confirmed fatalities at three construction sites, including one high-rise building.

The earthquake, originating along the Sagaing Fault, was shallow, resulting in intense ground shaking, according to experts. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that nearly 800,000 people in Myanmar may have experienced the most violent tremors. Preliminary estimates suggest a significant death toll, potentially exceeding 1,600, is likely.

What are earthquakes and why do they happen in certain parts of the world?

The Earth's crust is broken up into several pieces called tectonic plates, which fit together like a jigsaw puzzle.

This formation is “mostly stable, but along the edges they are moving,” Columbia University geophysicist Michael Steckler said.

Pressure builds up when sliding plates get stuck, increasing “very slowly for decades or for hundreds of years, and then all of a sudden the rock plates will jump," triggering shaking that causes an earthquake, Steckler said.

open image in gallery Myanmar declares state of emergency after 7.7 magnitude earthquake ( EPA )

Earthquakes typically occur along edges of tectonic plates. But their impacts may be felt in a broader region.

Earthquakes that occur in the ocean don't always attract attention, but those that occur close to where people live can cause deaths and injuries, most often from collapsed buildings.

What do scientists know about earthquakes in advance?

Scientists have a good idea of where earthquakes are likely to occur, "but we can't predict when they'll occur,” USGS seismologist Will Yeck said.

However, after the initial big earthquake, researchers are able to project that other smaller earthquakes nearby, called aftershocks, are likely.

open image in gallery Rescuers work at the site a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, early Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Aftershocks are triggered “because of changes to stress in the Earth from the main shock,” Yeck said.

Given the magnitude of the quake in Myanmar, “you will probably see aftershocks for the next several months,” Steckler said.

What should you do if you're in a building when earthquake shaking begins?

In regions of the world with known active fault lines, including California and Japan, building codes are often designed to withstand earthquakes. But that's not true everywhere.

“If you feel shaking, the guidance depends on where you are in the world,” Yeck said.

In many countries, including the United States, if you're inside when an earthquake occurs, it's advisable to drop to the ground, cover your head — for example, by crawling under a desk or other sturdy structure — and hold onto that structure, he said. Try to avoid areas near glass windows and don't use building elevators.

If you're outside, try to remain in an area away from buildings or trees that could fall.

Depending on the location, there may be secondary hazards triggered by earthquakes, such as landslides, fires or tsunamis, he said.