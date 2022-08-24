Thailand’s top court suspends PM Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty
Suspension order welcomed by pro-democracy activits who argue it isn’t enough
Thailand’s constitutional court on Wednesday suspended prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duties after accepting a plea to review a legally mandated eight-year term limit.
A petition filed by the opposition Pheu Thai party demanded Mr Prayut’s resignation this week, arguing that he overstayed his tenure.
The opposition claimed Mr Prayuth’s time spent as head of the military after staging a coup in 2014 should be added to his constitutionally valid eight-year term.
Mr Prayuth, a 68-year-old former military chief, wrested power in 2014 by overthrowing an elected government.
Later in 2019, he became a civilian prime minister following an election held under a 2017 military-drafted constitution.
The newly drafted constitution had set an eight-year limit for a prime minister.
The apex court said it “has considered the petition and related documents and sees that the facts from the petition are cause for questioning as demanded”.
A panel of judges ruled five to four in favour of his suspension starting Wednesday, the order stated, adding that Mr Prayuth now has 15 days to respond.
Anucha Burapachaisri, a government spokesperson said Mr Prayuth respected the court’s decision and had ceased active duty.
Deputy prime minister Prawit Wongsuwan, 77, is expected to take over as interim leader and the suspension would have no impact on the government’s work, the spokesperson said.
“Prime minister Prayuth also urged the people to respect the decision of the court and avoid criticising the decision that could further create division,” Mr Anucha said.
However, it was not clear when the court would deliver a final ruling on the petition.
Pro-democracy activists have demanded Mr Prayuth’s resignation, arguing that the 2019 election was not legitimate. Thousands of people took to the streets in 2020, staging protests against the government, while calling for the constitution to be amended and the monarchy to be reformed.
Nearly 100 pro-democracy protesters at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument welcomed the court’s order, but added that it was not enough.
“We’re not just content with suspending Prayuth from duty, we want parliament dissolved and a snap election,” a woman activist who identified herself as just Manee, told the Associated Press.
“Prayuth stole power from a woman and became prime minister in a coup,” she said, referring to Yingluck Shinawatra, who was ousted in the 2014 coup.
