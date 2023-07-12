For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After a nine-year reign since coming to power through a military coup, Thailand’s prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced that he was retiring from the political arena.

He has, however, said that he will remain in a temporary leadership position till the new government was formed.

His announcement on Tuesday comes in the wake of a heavy defeat of his military-backed United Thai Nation party in the 14 May election, which won just 36 of the 500 house seats.

Mr Prayuth, 69, a former army commander, shared his announcement through the Facebook page of the United Thai Nation Party, also known as Ruam Thai Sang Chart. He had been nominated by the party to serve another term as prime minister.

“I would like to announce my retirement from politics by resigning as a member of the United Thai Nation,” Mr Prayuth wrote.

“I’d like to ask the party leader, executives and members to continue their political activities with a strong ideology of protecting the institutions, the nation, the religion and the monarchy, and take care of the Thai people.”

On 22 May 2014, Mr Prayuth staged a military coup, overthrowing the government of Yingluck Shinawatra. As a result, he assumed the role of the head of the National Council for Peace and Order [NCPO], effectively becoming Thailand’s de facto leader.

In 2019, following general elections held under a new constitution drafted by his government, Mr Prayuth was elected prime minister by the Thai Parliament.

According to reports, Mr Prayuth would have been able to serve two more years under constitutional term limits had he returned to office this year. He was already one of Thailand’s longest-serving prime ministers.

Mr Prayuth said in his statement: “In these past nine years, I as prime minister have worked with my full determination and strength to protect the nation, the religion and the monarchy, and for the best interest of the beloved people.”

Meanwhile, the Thai parliament is all set to select a new prime minister on Thursday.

The Move Forward Party, led by 42-year-old Pita Limjaroenrat, achieved a stunning victory with its allies in the May election. However, despite their success, potential obstacles loom for Mr Pita’s ascent to the position of PM due to proposed reforms targeting the monarchy.

Just a day before the parliamentary vote for a new prime minister, it was reported that Thailand’s Election Commission put forth a recommendation to the Constitutional Court, urging the suspension of Mr Pita. The recommendation was reportedly based on allegations of campaign rule violations during his time as a Member of Parliament.