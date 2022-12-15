For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thailand’s princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, the eldest daughter of the king and likely next in line to the throne, collapsed on Wednesday evening due to a heart condition, the palace said.

The 44-year-old daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn passed out at 6.30pm on Wednesday while training her dogs in the Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The princess was taken to Pakchongnana Hospital in the same district for initial treatment after she passed out, under the advice of royal doctors.

Later she was taken to Bangkok’s King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital by helicopter, and doctors said that her condition there last night was “stable to a certain extent”.

The Bangkok Post reported that the princess’s pets were being trained to compete in the Thailand Working Dogs Championship 2022, organised by the Royal Thai Army and being held from 10 December to 19 December at the Military Dog Battalion in the district.

King Vajiralongkorn has rushed to be by his daughter’s side following the medical emergency, Royal Central reported. Though the king has not formally named an heir, Bajrakitiyabha is the eldest and most accomplished of his children and widely seen as the most likely candidate to succeed him, alongside her 17-year-old half brother Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti.

Some reports suggested that Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s condition was more serious than has been made out, with journalists noting that the palace’s statements on the health of royal family members are typically vague and ambiguously worded.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha has a PhD in law from Cornell University and was Thailand’s ambassador to Austria from 2012 to 2014. She has worked on a number of projects with the United Nations, and was appointed as a representative of Thailand for UN Women in September 2008.

Last year, she was appointed chief of staff of the Royal Security Command with the rank of general.

She is the eldest daughter of King Vajiralongkorn and his first wife, Princess Soamsawali Kitiyakara.