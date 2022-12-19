Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Thailand navy ship sinking: Race to rescue dozens of marines as vessel capsizes in strong winds

Rescue operation slowed by strong winds

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Monday 19 December 2022 04:59
Comments

Related video: US Navy ships narrowly avoid head-on collision in San Diego Bay

A Thai navy vessel has capsized in the Gulf of Thailand overnight, with warships and helicopters joining efforts to rescue more than 100 marines stranded by the incident.

The Royal Thai Navy confirmed on Monday that the HTMS Sukhothai warship suffered an engine malfunction and started taking on water just before midnight nearly 20 nautical miles off the coast.

Strong winds blew seawater onto the US-built corvette and knocked out its electrical system on Sunday evening.

At least 78 sailors have been rescued and 28 were still in the water, the navy said.

Three frigates and two helicopters with mobile pumping machines were dispatched off Prachuap Khiri Khan province, south of Bangkok, to try to assist the disabled ship by removing seawater.

Recommended

However, the strong winds continued to pose a challenge and these efforts failed.

The navy shared images and video footage showing in orange vests in a black inflatable raft moving away from a ship in darkness.

More follows

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in