A Thai navy vessel has capsized in the Gulf of Thailand overnight, with warships and helicopters joining efforts to rescue more than 100 marines stranded by the incident.

The Royal Thai Navy confirmed on Monday that the HTMS Sukhothai warship suffered an engine malfunction and started taking on water just before midnight nearly 20 nautical miles off the coast.

Strong winds blew seawater onto the US-built corvette and knocked out its electrical system on Sunday evening.

At least 78 sailors have been rescued and 28 were still in the water, the navy said.

Three frigates and two helicopters with mobile pumping machines were dispatched off Prachuap Khiri Khan province, south of Bangkok, to try to assist the disabled ship by removing seawater.

However, the strong winds continued to pose a challenge and these efforts failed.

The navy shared images and video footage showing in orange vests in a black inflatable raft moving away from a ship in darkness.

