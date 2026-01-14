Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Devastating photos show aftermath of deadly Thailand train accident

At least 31 people were killed after a crane collapsed onto a passenger train

At least 22 killed as construction crane collapses onto moving passenger train in Thailand

A construction crane fell onto a moving passenger train on Wednesday, causing a fiery derailment that killed at least 31 people in northeastern Thailand.

Thailand’s acting prime minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, has called on “all responsible parties” to be punished and held accountable for the incident.

A rescuer stands near the wreckage.
A rescuer stands near the wreckage.

The crash occurred in Nakhon Ratchasima, some 200 kilometers (135 miles) northeast of Bangkok, on a section of a planned high-speed rail project that is intended to eventually connect China with much of Southeast Asia.

The wreckage after a construction crane fell into a passenger train in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand.
The wreckage after a construction crane fell into a passenger train in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand.

The province's Public Health Provincial Office said there were 32 fatalities and 64 injured victims, including seven with severe injuries. There were still three passengers missing among the 171 believed to have been on board the train, it said in a statement issued as night fell.

Rescuers work amidst the wreckage.
Rescuers work amidst the wreckage.

Authorities said the crane was being used to build an elevated part of the railway when it fell as the train was traveling from the capital, Bangkok, to Ubon Ratchathani province.

Rescuers try to lift the wreckage.
Rescuers try to lift the wreckage.

Thailand's Rail Transport Department said the crane was what is called a launching gantry crane, a self-supporting structure with vertical legs that usually runs on rails or wheels for mobility, allowing it to progress along with the construction project that it straddles. Such cranes are often used to help build elevated roads.

The scene after a construction crane fell into a passenger train in Nakhon Ratchasima province.
The scene after a construction crane fell into a passenger train in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

In August 2024, a railway tunnel on the planned route, also in Nakhon Ratchasima, collapsed, killing three workers. Days of heavy rainfall were believed to have been a factor in the collapse.

Rescuers work amidst the wreckage.
Rescuers work amidst the wreckage.

The elevated segment that collapsed is a part of a Thai-Chinese high-speed railway project linking Bangkok to the northeastern province of Nong Khai, bordering Laos. The two-stage rail project has a total investment cost of more than 520 billion baht ($16.8 billion) and is associated with an ambitious plan to connect China with Southeast Asia under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.

Rescuers are seen through the wreckage.
Rescuers are seen through the wreckage.

The section where the accident took place had a budget of more than 179 billion baht ($5.7 billion) and according to its original plans was expected to start operating in 2027.

A rescuer works amidst the wreckage.
A rescuer works amidst the wreckage.

