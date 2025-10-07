Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thailand kicked off its annual water buffalo festival on Monday in the eastern province of Chonburi, with an aim to celebrate the animals at a time when their contribution to agriculture has been replaced by tractors and other modern devices.

The water buffalo racing festival dates back more than 150 years, according to some estimates. On Monday, the festival-goers enjoyed interactive exhibits and photo opportunities at the venue where the animals were adorned in flower crowns and their riders wore traditional Thai attire.

open image in gallery Thai buffalo racers start off a sprint event during an annual buffalo racing festival in Chonburi, Thailand, Monday, 6 October 2025 ( AP )

For many in Chonburi, about an hour away from the capital Bangkok, the festival is more than entertainment – it is a celebration of a longstanding cultural connection. In recent decades, it has gained in popularity and has become more of a tourist attraction as well.

The Thai water buffalo, or known locally as “kwai”, have historically symbolised strength and prosperity, serving vital farming roles. However, with mechanised farming, their numbers have declined, prompting conservation efforts to protect the species, support breeders, and promote sustainable agriculture.

“Although buffaloes can still work in the field, they cannot compete with machines,” said Thawatchai Daeng-Ngam, a farmer whose family keeps 30 buffaloes.

“Buffaloes are still important to me. It’s like what they said: ‘People raise buffaloes, and buffaloes raise people.’ It’s like a family member,” he told the Associated Press.

open image in gallery Thai buffalo racers compete in a sprint event during an annual buffalo racing festival in Chonburi, Thailand, Monday, 6 October 2025 ( AP )

Mr Thawatchai’s five-year-old black buffalo named Tod, made his first appearance in the beauty pageant for the animals on Monday, delighting both judges and spectators.

Mr Thawatchai, who said raising buffaloes for competitions was his hobby, also raised Tod.

open image in gallery Thawatchai Daeng-Ngam and his ‘Tod’, a 5-year-old buffalo, participate in a beauty buffalo pageant during an annual buffalo racing festival in Chonburi, Thailand, Monday, 6 October 2025 ( AP )

Thailand’s buffaloes, once vital for ploughing fields and carrying heavy loads, have gradually shifted from farm work to show animals, especially as tractors have replaced them in agriculture.

The Chonburi water buffalo racing festival featured a colourful parade of students performing traditional Thai dances and buffaloes pulling wooden carriages adorned with flowers.

open image in gallery Buffaloes gather ahead of Chonburi’s 154th annual buffalo race festival in Chonburi province, Thailand, 6 October 2025 ( REUTERS )

Judges evaluated the contestants on horn size, hoof condition, and overall physique. The racers train with their buffaloes for weeks.

Besides, the pageant, buffalo racing thrilled spectators as jockeys rode the animals down a 100-metre track.

Local authorities emphasise that these events help sustain interest in water buffaloes and support farmers.

open image in gallery Jockeys compete in Chonburi’s 154th annual buffalo race festival in Chonburi province, Thailand, 6 October 2025 ( REUTERS )

Papada Srisophon, assistant to the village chief at a nearby livestock centre where farmers are trained in buffalo-rearing techniques, said: “Each year it (the festival) has become bigger and bigger.

“Without this activity, they won’t know what to do with their buffaloes, and they won’t be motivated to keep their buffaloes.”

open image in gallery Buffaloes get a shower ahead of Chonburi’s 154th annual buffalo race festival in Chonburi province, Thailand, 6 October 2025 ( REUTERS )

Government programmes now assist with the breeding and conservation of these buffaloes, while contests motivate the raising of healthy and well-cared-for animals. In fact, in 2017, the Thai government designated 14 May as Thai Buffalo Conservation Day.

But the festival has its dangers, some admit. In 2022, racer Noppadon Yindeesuk, then 45 years old, admitted that the tradition can be hazardous.

“It could be a bit dangerous if the buffalo are running too close to each other because it could cause an accident – so the riders must be careful,” he told AFP.

“I compete in buffalo racing because I am trying to preserve our Chonburi traditions about good rice, good buffalo.”