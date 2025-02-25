Thailand warns teenagers about deadly ‘zombie cigarettes’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities in Thailand have warned teenagers in the country of “zombie cigarettes” laced with etomidate, a sedative that causes severe drowsiness and slows breathing.

Popular in the capital Bangkok’s Thonglor district, the synthetic drugs are known to pose serious health risks. They may induce unconsciousness and even death.

Anukul Prueksanusak, deputy spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, warned that drug traffickers were producing new synthetic drugs to entice existing as well as new users.

Authorities warned teenagers that “zombie cigarettes” were falsely marketed as safe or harmless and urged the public not to be misled.

Beyond entertainment venues, the illegal products were reportedly sold online and in social settings, often promoted as relaxation aids, according to Nation Thailand.

“Zombie cigarettes” contain etomidate, a medical sedative that can cause extreme drowsiness, slowed breathing, low blood pressure, confusion, and even fatal unconsciousness.

The misuse of etomidate as a recreational drug has been on the rise in recent years. It’s usually mixed with electronic cigarettes, “zombie cigarettes”, due to its sedative effects.

Authorities warned that mixing e-cigarettes with drugs like etomidate could increase health risks, potentially causing long-term adrenal and muscle issues.

Mr Prueksanusak underlined the unknown dangers of these products and their potential to be fatal.

Some governments have reclassified etomidate as a controlled narcotic due to rising cases of abuse. In November, Taiwan upgraded etomidate to a Category 2 narcotic, criminalising its possession and use.

Hong Kong announced earlier this year that etomidate and its analogues – metomidate, propoxate, isopropoxate – would be classified as dangerous drugs under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, effective 14 February.

Possession or consumption would carry a maximum seven-year prison sentence and a HK$1m (£100,000) fine, while trafficking and manufacturing could lead to life imprisonment and a HK$5m (£500,000) fine, according to a statement by the Chinese city’s government.