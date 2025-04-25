Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Myanmar has arrested a TikTok astrologer for sparking panic by predicting a second earthquake to hit the Southeast Asian nation still reeling from the impact of last month's powerful temblor.

John Moe, a 21-year-old self-proclaimed fortune teller, was arrested following a raid at his home in the city of Sagaing on Tuesday morning for “spreading rumours”.

The TikToker, who has more than 300,000 followers, predicted that a “very strong” earthquake would strike "every city in Myanmar" in 12 days.

“People should not stay in tall buildings during the day,” Mr Moe wrote in the caption of his video.

“Take important things with you and run away from buildings during the shaking.”

The video was widely circulated on social media, receiving 3.3 million views and causing panic among some communities.

His prediction came on 9 April, 10 days after a major earthquake killed 3,700 people, injured over 5,100, and destroyed some 65,000 structures, including homes, schools and religious sites.

The earthquake, with its epicentre near Mandalay, killed people across six regions, including Naypyidaw, Bago and Sagaing.

Myanmar's military government released a statement on state media on Thursday confirming the astrologer’s arrest.

"We got a tip-off about fake news being spread through a TikTok account that a severe earthquake will hit," the statement said.

"Action will be taken effectively against him according to the law. Likewise, we will also take action effectively against those who write or spread or share fake news."

Mr Moe runs the TikTok account "John Palmistry” and regularly shares forecasts about weather disasters and political events such as the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been in detention since the 2021 military coup, and possible American strikes on Myanmar.

In 2022, he was held in a juvenile detention centre in Mandalay for two years for allegedly receiving military training from an ethnic rebel group, according to Irrawaddy News.