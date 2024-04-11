Vietnamese property tycoon sentenced to death in $27bn fraud case

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A property tycoon has been sentenced to death by a court in Ho Chi Minh city in southern Vietnam in the country’s largest financial fraud case.

Truong My Lan, 67, chair of real estate company Van Thinh Phat (VTP), was accused of fraud amounting to $12.5 billion US dollars (£10 billion).

Prosecutors alleged Lan illegally controlled the Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB) between 2012 to 2022 to syphon off these funds through thousands of ghost companies and by paying bribes to government officials.

Peosecutors said that more than 2,500 loans were allowed from the banl, resulting in losses of $27bn. It is a figure equivalent to 6 per cent of the country’s GDP in 2023. Police identified around 42,000 victims of the scandal.

From early 2018 through October 2022, when the state bailed out SCB after a run on its deposits, Lan appropriated large sums by arranging unlawful loans to shell companies, investigators alleged. Former central bank official Do Thi Nhan was also sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for accepting 5.2 million US dollars (£4.1 million) in bribes.

Under Vietnamese law, individuals are prohibited from holding more than five per cent of the shares in any bank. Through Lan’s shell companies, as well as people acting as her proxies, it is believed she actually owned more than 90 per cent of Saigon Commercial. Her loans made up 93 per cent of all the bank’s lending.

“I am so angry that I was stupid enough to get involved in this very fierce business environment – the banking sector – which I have little knowledge of,” Lan is reported as saying during final remarks to the court last week, according to state media. Prosecutors were also quoted by state media as saying she pleaded not guilty.

Lan’s arrest in October 2022 was among the most high-profile in an ongoing anti-corruption drive in Vietnam that has intensified in the last two years.

The so-called Blazing Furnace campaign, led by the Communist Party Secretary-General, Nguyen Phu Trong, has touched the highest echelons of Vietnamese politics, with former president Vo Van Thuong resigning in March after being implicated in the campaign. Another president and two deputy prime ministers have also been forced to resign, while hundreds of officials have been disciplined or jailed.

Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has led the campaign in Vietnam against corruption ( AP )

But it is the scale of Lan’s trial that has shocked the nation, with VTP among Vietnam’s richest real estate firms, working on projects including luxury residential buildings, offices, hotels and shopping centres.

The prosecution alleged that more than $4bn of the loans were withdrawn by her driver, over a period of three years from February 2019, and stored in her basement. That amount of cash, even if all of it was in Vietnam’s largest denomination banknotes, would weigh at least two tonnes.

The habitually secretive communist authorities, led by communist leader Mr Trong, were uncharacteristically open with this case as they continued their crackdown on corruption.

They said 2,700 people were summoned to testify, while 10 state prosecutors and around 200 lawyers were involved. The evidence, meanwhile, contained in 104 boxes, weighed a staggering total of six tonnes. Eighty-five defendants were tried with Lan.