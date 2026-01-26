Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British tourist’s family is struggling to raise the money needed to repatriate his body from Vietnam after he was killed in a motorbike accident while on holiday.

Ryan Hutchinson, 43, from Hull in East Yorkshire, died after his motorbike collided with a bus in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, on 19 January.

His mother, Michelle Cooper, has launched a public appeal to raise funds to cover mortuary fees and the cost of returning his body to the UK.

“My son Ryan was involved in a motorcycle accident and killed while on holiday in Vietnam,” she wrote. “This was so unexpected and heartbreaking, and he unfortunately didn’t have any insurance. I have tried every resource to get some help but just can’t get any from anywhere.”

Ryan Hutchinson’s brother, Stephen, described him as an adventurer who “loved life” and had a deep passion for travel, which began when he volunteered in Cameroon as a teenager.

“Ryan loved life. He lived fast and loved his friends,” he said. “He was fiercely protective of his friends and family. Right then in Vietnam, he was in the happiest place he has ever been.”

Mr Hutchinson said his brother had explored the British coastline in a converted van and previously lived abroad in Spain.

At the age of 18, Ryan spent six months volunteering in Cameroon, teaching sport to children while living without electricity or running water.

“He’s been in and out of Vietnam over the years,” Mr Hutchinson added. “He used to live in Spain for a while, travelling and living in a van.”

The family said they are trying to raise £20,000 to cover repatriation costs.

“We’re not a family of money – we’re pretty hand-to-mouth,” Mr Hutchinson said. “It’s going to cost anywhere between £10,000 and £20,000 to bring him home.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Vietnam and are in contact with the local authorities.”