Vietnamese beauty queen arrested over counterfeit fibre gummies
The supplement was found to contain substandard ingredients and was promoted with misleading slogans
A Vietnamese beauty queen has been arrested as part of a consumer fraud investigation tied to a dietary supplement she promoted.
Authorities say Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien co-owned and marketed the Kera Supergreens Gummies, advertised as a fibre-rich health snack. But tests revealed they contained far less fibre than claimed and relied instead on laxatives to produce effects.
The product was declared counterfeit after it was found to contain substandard ingredients and promoted with misleading slogans, including the claim that each gummy was “the equivalent of one plate of vegetables” and suitable for all ages.
A former Miss Grand International 2021 titleholder, 27-year-old Ms Nguyen is a prominent public figure in Vietnam who has previously been recognised with honours from the government.
Ms Nguyen promoted the Kera Supergreens Gummies alongside social media influencers Pham Quang Linh and Hang Du Muc. Investigators later revealed the product was part of a joint venture between Ms Nguyen and a company founded by the two influencers.
Over 135,000 units were sold, generating more than $650,000 (£533,000).
However, when a concerned customer sent the product for independent lab testing, results showed each gummy contained just 16mg of fibre – far below the advertised 200mg.
This prompted a formal investigation, which uncovered the use of substandard, low-fibre ingredients in production. Authorities also noted the packaging failed to disclose both the actual fibre content and the presence of high levels of sorbitol – an artificial sweetener commonly used in laxatives – misleading consumers about the gummies’ true digestive effects.
In response to the public backlash, Ms Nguyen deleted all promotional content related to the product from her social media accounts. At the ministry of health’s request, the Ho Chi Minh City food safety management authority conducted an official analysis.
Although the gummies’ sugar, protein, fat, and energy levels were consistent with the manufacturer’s registered claims, authorities found that the packaging omitted any mention of fibre content, despite being marketed as a fibre supplement.
As a result, the product was officially classified as counterfeit.
Ms Nguyen and fellow influencers admitted to making false claims, and several individuals, including Ms Nguyen, now face charges for deceiving consumers.
While all three influencers – Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien, Pham Quang Linh, and Hang Du Muc – were fined and issued public apologies in March, Vietnamese authorities escalated the case in April by arresting Mr Pham, Ms Hang, and company officials for producing counterfeit goods and defrauding customers. On Monday, Ms Nguyen was arrested for allegedly deceiving consumers.
Earlier, she was fined 25 million VND (approximately $960) for endorsing the product.
The Miss Grand International organisation has yet to publicly comment on the developments surrounding Ms Nguyen. The Independent has reached out for comment from the Thailand-based international beauty pageant organisers.
Born in Ho Chi Minh, Ms Nguyen studied hospitality management at Vatel France. She experienced a challenging childhood, according to the Miss Grand International website, growing up without her parents, who divorced when she was four years old.
