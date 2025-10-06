The humble farm animal that has become a prized competitor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Formerly considered humble draft animals, water buffaloes have become prized show animals in Thailand.

Five-year-old Tod, owned by food vendor and farmer Thawatchai Daeng-Ngam, was one of many competitors at the annual water buffalo racing festival in Chonburi, a city about an hour's drive from Bangkok, on Monday.

The festival is held at the end of the 11th lunar month to celebrate the beginning of the harvest season and put a spotlight on the animals that were once vital to Thai agriculture.

These days, tractors have replaced buffaloes, once prized for their strength and ability to plough fields and transport heavy loads.

If the animals are not competing in shows, they are sold for meat.

Buffaloes were the main attraction at the fair in Chonburi, which kicked off with a parade featuring students performing traditional Thai dance. Some of the buffaloes wore flower crowns as they pulled traditional wooden carriages with wheels 2 meters (6.5 feet) tall, carrying their owners and women dressed in traditional Thai garb.

The festival also featured a race with buffaloes ridden by jockeys sprinting down a 100-meter (328-foot) track.

Pitun Rassamee came to compete with his three-year-old buffalo with white fur. The albino had already won local competitions, and he hoped Lookaew, meaning marble in Thai, would place in the top five.

There was good reason to be hopeful. Another albino Thai buffalo was sold in 2024 for 18 million baht ($672,000) after winning multiple pageants.

Changing the role of Thai buffaloes

The shift from farm animals to prized symbols has been a gradual one, accompanying the mechanisation of farming. Thailand's water buffalo population was in decline for a time.

But the contests have injected new interest in the animals, as well as a new industry enjoying government support. The Thai government designated a Thai Buffalo Conservation Day beginning in 2017 and local governments now provide breeding assistance to farmers.

open image in gallery Thawatchai Daeng-Ngam and his ‘Tod’, a five-year-old buffalo ( AP )

Thawatchai, the food vendor who owns Tod, said raising the buffalo for competition was only a hobby. He lets it roam freely on his family's farm and was only at the festival to see how Tod measured up with others.

On bigger farms, the animals are bathed every day and fed a special diet of corn, soybeans, bran and vitamins, explained Kijchai Angkhanawin, who works as a caretaker for prized buffaloes.

He splashed water on the buffaloes he was overseeing at the festival, which stood at least a head taller and were bulkier than many of the other animals. They are judged on horn size, hoof smoothness and overall physique, he said.

open image in gallery In Chonburi, the buffalo-centred events are not new ( AP )

In Chonburi, the buffalo-centred events are not new, said Papada Srisophon, an assistant to the chief of a village near a livestock centre where farmers learn techniques to raise the animals.

“Each year it has become bigger and bigger," Papada said, explaining that the contests are an incentive for the farmers to keep raising the animals. “Without this activity, they won’t know what to do with their buffaloes, and they won’t be motivated to keep their buffaloes.”

'Buffaloes raise people'

At the Chonburi beauty pageant, the owners and caretakers waited with their buffaloes in shaded pens. Fire trucks delivered water for the animals while festival visitors posed for pictures with the biggest animals, and families with small children gathered in the stands.

Caretakers then corralled the large animals into a designated pen where judges wearing bolo ties and cowboy hats inspected the contestants.

Many of the owners entering buffaloes in the competition said they grew up with the gentle animals and still valued them, even if they could no longer be of use on the farm.

“Although buffaloes can still work in the field, they cannot compete with machines,” said Thawatchai, whose family still keeps 30 buffaloes, including Tod.

"Buffaloes are still important to me. It’s like what they said: 'People raise buffaloes, and buffaloes raise people.’ It’s like a family member.”