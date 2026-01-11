Four killed in early morning car crash in Bolton
- Four people have died following a car crash in Bolton, Greater Manchester, during the early hours of Sunday.
- The incident on Wigan Road involved a red Seat Leon and a Citroen C4 Picasso.
- Fatalities include the driver and two passengers from the Seat, as well as the driver of the Citroen.
- Five other passengers involved in the collision sustained injuries and have been taken to hospital.
- Greater Manchester Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward with information.