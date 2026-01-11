Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Four killed in early morning car crash in Bolton

Wigan Road in Bolton
Wigan Road in Bolton (Google)
  • Four people have died following a car crash in Bolton, Greater Manchester, during the early hours of Sunday.
  • The incident on Wigan Road involved a red Seat Leon and a Citroen C4 Picasso.
  • Fatalities include the driver and two passengers from the Seat, as well as the driver of the Citroen.
  • Five other passengers involved in the collision sustained injuries and have been taken to hospital.
  • Greater Manchester Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward with information.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in