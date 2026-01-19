UK property market sees record January for price increase
The average asking price for a home in the UK rose by 2.8 per cent, or nearly £10,000, in January, reaching £368,031.
This represents the biggest monthly increase since June 2015 and the largest for January in Rightmove's 25 years of house price studies.
The recovery brings average asking prices close to August 2025 levels, attributed to renewed seller confidence and more buyers returning to the market, partly due to recent mortgage rate cuts.
Rightmove advises sellers to be realistic with their pricing, as the number of available homes for sale is at a 12-year high for this time of year, providing buyers with significant choice.
Separately, a Hamptons report revealed that newly agreed rents across Britain dipped by 0.7 per cent on average in 2025, marking the first annual fall since records began in 2011, with the average tenant paying £1,371 per month.
