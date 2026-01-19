Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bowel and liver cancer breakthrough as researchers discover potential new treatments

Early detection of liver cancer significantly improves the chances of survival (Alamy/PA)
  • Researchers at the Cancer Research UK Scotland Institute in Glasgow have identified new potential treatments to suppress the growth of bowel and liver cancers.
  • Their study focused on genetic errors that hijack the WNT pathway, a crucial signalling system that regulates cell growth in the body.
  • A protein called nucleophosmin (NPM1) was found to be highly elevated in bowel cancer and certain liver cancers due to these genetic faults.
  • Blocking NPM1, which is not essential for healthy adult tissues, was shown to hinder cancer cells' ability to produce proteins, thereby activating a tumour suppressor and preventing growth.
  • This breakthrough, published in Nature Genetics, offers a promising new approach for treating these hard-to-treat cancers, particularly relevant given Scotland's high rates of bowel and liver cancer.
