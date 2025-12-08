Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Concern after scientists discover new strain of mpox in England

  • Scientists in England have identified a new recombinant mpox virus strain in an individual who recently travelled to Asia.
  • The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed the strain contains genetic material from both clade Ib and IIb mpox.
  • Experts express concern over the emergence of this new, evolving strain, highlighting the potential for altered transmissibility or virulence.
  • Professor Trudie Lang from the University of Oxford noted that clade Ib previously caused severe disease and changed transmission patterns, underscoring the need for vigilance.
  • The UKHSA advises eligible individuals to get vaccinated, as it is a proven effective way to protect against severe disease, and will continue to assess the strain's significance.
