Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

430 jobs at risk as Orchard House Foods shuts Gateshead factory

The fruit and juice supplier said it plans to relocate production to its existing site in Corby, Northamptonshire.

Henry Saker-Clark
Thursday 18 August 2022 09:30
Juice and packaged fruit supplier Orchard House is to shut its Gateshead factory (Orchard House/PA)
Juice and packaged fruit supplier Orchard House is to shut its Gateshead factory (Orchard House/PA)

Supermarket fruit and juice business Orchard House Foods is to shut its Gateshead factory, with the loss of up to 430 jobs.

The company, which supplies the likes of Marks & Spencer, Morrisons and Pret A Manger, said it plans to relocate production to its existing base in Corby, Northamptonshire.

Orchard House, which makes prepared and packaged fruit, fruit drinks, fruit jellies, fresh fruit yogurts, compotes and granolas, said the move is part of plans to consolidate production at Corby by the end of November this year.

This is not a decision we have taken lightly and comes off the back of an incredibly challenging period for the sector

Steve Corby, Orchard House Foods

The company said it has “started a consultation process with affected colleagues, with up to 430 jobs at risk of redundancy”.

Recommended

It added that a significant number of jobs will be created in the East Midlands, with support for colleagues from Gateshead who wish to relocate.

Help will also be offered to those affected by the redundancies to find new employment in the local area, the firm said.

Orchard House said it had invested to turn around the site’s performance but that it is “continuing to make losses that make it commercially unviable”.

The closure comes amid surges in the costs of food, energy, labour and transport.

Food manufacturers have also come under severe pressure from staff shortages, exacerbated by the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Orchard House said customers and suppliers will not be affected by the plan.

It comes 18 months after UK private equity company Elaghmore snapped up Orchard House in a deal worth around £25 million.

We understand that this is an incredibly difficult situation for our employees, and our priority now is to ensure that we do everything we can to support them

Steve Corby, Orchard House Foods

Chief executive Steve Corby said: “We understand that this is an incredibly difficult situation for our employees, and our priority now is to ensure that we do everything we can to support them.

“Despite making significant investments in our Gateshead facility over a considerable period in an effort to turn around its financial performance, it is unfortunately still making losses that make it unsustainable over the long term.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly and comes off the back of an incredibly challenging period for the sector.

Recommended

“Like many other businesses across the UK, we have been suffering from a series of economic and business challenges. They include rising energy, raw material, transport and labour costs.

“There has also been a shortage of available staff to work at our Gateshead site.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in