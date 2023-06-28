Jump to content

Watchdog launches investigation into BT after 999 call disruption

BT apologised ‘sincerely’ for UK-wide disruption

Anna Wise
Wednesday 28 June 2023 11:24
The communications watchdog has launched an investigation into BT after technical faults hampered the 999 emergency call service on Sunday.

Ofcom said it will look into the incident to find out whether or not the telecoms giant failed to comply with its regulatory duties.

BT, which manages the 999 phone system, apologised “sincerely” for the UK-wide disruption and said the issues were resolved by Monday.

Under Ofcom’s rules, BT and other network providers must take all necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted access to emergency organisations as part of the call services they offer.

They also must do what they can to prevent and prepare for systems breaking down or technical faults.

BT was contacted for comment.

