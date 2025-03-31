Aberdeen City Council workers back strike action in dispute over contract changes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

GMB Scotland union members working for Aberdeen City Council have backed taking strike action after the local authority was accused of using fire and rehire tactics.

GMB Scotland announced almost 90% of workers who took part in a ballot supported industrial action unless the council drops plans to impose new contracts on workers.

The union said staff are angry about moves to impose a pay freeze and introduce a shorter working week they believe will cost them up to £1,500 a year.

The council has proposed to cut the working week from 37 to 35 hours for full-time workers.

Sean Robertson, GMB Scotland organiser at Aberdeen City Council, said: “The overwhelming support for strike action is no surprise given the council’s stubborn refusal to withdraw the threat of fire and rehire.

“Giving staff the choice of accepting a new contract or dismissal is no choice at all.

“It is bullying and intimidation which no decent employer, in the public or private sector, would even consider.

“Our members have voted overwhelmingly to oppose these threats and we would urge councillors and officials to understand the strength of opposition, the possible implications and think again.”

The GMB Scotland ballot revealed 88% of members in non-education roles backed strike action to oppose fire and rehire which was also supported by 71% of janitorial staff in the city’s schools.

The union said strikes could now be called with potential to disrupt services from cleansing and crematoriums to social work and road maintenance.

Talks are planned between council officials and staff unions at the end of this week when the council will again be urged to find a new way forward.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “Dismissal and re-engagement has not been suggested by the council during any consultation, engagement or discussions that have been taking place.

“Whilst it is one possible lawful route to implementing a contractual change, the council would not consider dismissal and re-engagement without having exhausted all possible other routes.

“The goal is to reach an agreement through this consultation process with employees and trade unions, whose feedback has already improved and amended the original proposal.

“Constructive discussions are continuing with trade unions, through ongoing formal consultation meetings, where our desired outcome is to reach agreement.”